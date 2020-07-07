JULY 8
2016
Texas A&M nine-time All-American Shamier Little decided to turn pro with the hurdler forgoing her final season of eligibility.
2015
Snook hired Chad Lechler as football coach. It will be the first head coaching job for the 30-year-old Lechler, a Brenham assistant coach who also played for the Cubs. Lechler replaces Scott Cummings, who resigned in late June after three seasons to become an assistant coach at Navasota.
2014
Germany handed Brazil its worst World Cup loss with an astounding 7-1 rout to stun the host nation in the semifinals. Miroslav Klose scored a record-setting 16th career World Cup goal in a five-goal spurt in the first half, and Germany went on to score the most goals in a World Cup semifinal.
2012
Na Yeon Choi survived a triple bogey and a few more shaky moments on the back nine to win the U.S. Women’s Open at Blackwolf Run in Kohler, Wisconsin.
•
Roger Federer equaled Pete Sampras’ record of seven men’s singles titles at Wimbledon by beating Andy Murray 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4 for his 17th overall Grand Slam title.
2010
Paul Goydos became the fourth golfer in PGA Tour history to shoot a 59. Goydos put together his 12-under round on the opening day of the John Deere Classic.
2007
Roger Federer beat Rafael Nadal 7-6 (7), 4-6, 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-2 for his fifth straight Wimbledon championship and 11th Grand Slam title, tying Bjorn Borg on both counts.
2006
Amelie Mauresmo rallied from a set down to beat Justine Henin-Hardenne 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 for the Wimbledon women’s singles title and her second Grand Slam championship. Mauresmo was the first French women’s singles champion at Wimbledon since Suzanne Lenglen in 1925.
2004
Former two-time Texas A&M All-American Stacy Sykora was named to the U.S. women’s volleyball team for the Athens Olympics. Sykora made her Olympic debut in 2000 in Australia.
2000
Venus Williams beat Lindsay Davenport 6-3, 7-6 (3) to become the first black women’s singles champion at Wimbledon since Althea Gibson in 1957-58. It also is Williams’ first Grand Slam title.
1996
Switzerland’s Martina Hingis became the youngest champion in Wimbledon history at 15 years, 282 days, teaming with Helena Sukova to beat Meredith McGrath and Larisa Neiland 5-7, 7-5, 6-1 for the women’s doubles title.
1995
Top-ranked Steffi Graf won her sixth Wimbledon singles title, beating Arantxa Sanchez Vicario 4-6, 6-1, 7-5.
1994
Boston shortstop John Valentin completed the 10th unassisted triple play in baseball history. The play came in the sixth inning of a 4-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners.
1991
Michael Stich upset three-time champion Boris Becker to win the Wimbledon men’s singles final 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-4.
1990
West Germany won the World Cup as Andreas Brehme scored with six minutes left for a 1-0 victory over defending champion Argentina in a foul-marred final.
1984
John McEnroe routed Jimmy Connors 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 in 100-degree heat to win Wimbledon.
1967
Billie Jean King swept three titles at Wimbledon. King beat Ann Hayden Jones 6-3, 6-4 for the women’s singles title, teamed with Rosie Casals for the women’s doubles title and paired with Owen Davidson for the mixed doubles title.
1941
Ted Williams of the Boston Red Sox hit a two-out, three-run homer in the ninth inning to give the American League a 7-5 victory in the All-Star Game at Detroit’s Briggs Stadium.
1939
Bobby Riggs beat Elwood Cooke 2-6, 8-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 to win the men’s singles title at Wimbledon.
1922
Suzanne Lenglen beat Molla Bjurstedt Mallory 6-2, 6-0 for her fourth straight Wimbledon title.
1889
John L. Sullivan defeated Jake Kilrain in the 75th round in Richburg, Mississippi, for the U.S. heavyweight championship. It was the last bare-knuckle boxing match before the Marquis of Queensbury rules were introduced.
