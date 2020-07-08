JULY 9
2016
Texas A&M’s Maggie Malone won the javelin with a throw of 199 feet, 7 inches at the U.S. Track & Field Olympic Trials to qualify for the Rio Olympics. A month earlier the senior won the NCAA title with a collegiate record toss of 204-0.
2013
Texas A&M assistant track and field coach Jim VanHootegem was named Oklahoma’s head coach. VanHootegem coached nine seasons at A&M, helping the Aggies win seven NCAA outdoor team national championships while coaching jumps and multi-events. Hootegem also served as an assistant coach at Arkansas (1994-96), Mississippi State (1998-2000), San Diego State (2001) and Miami (2001-04).
2011
Derek Jeter homered for his 3,000th hit, making him the first player to reach the mark with the New York Yankees. Jeter collected the milestone hit off Tampa Bay’s David Price. He tied a career high going 5 for 5 and singling home the go-ahead run in the eighth inning for a 5-4 win.
2010
Brenham pitcher Chase Wellbrock was the overwhelming choice for Player of the Year in Class 4A high school baseball by the Texas Sports Writers Association. Wellbrock went 18-0 with a 1.90 earned run average. The Houston signee won two games at the state tournament to help the Cubs win the 4A title.
Brenham senior second baseman Erich Weiss and senior outfielder Chance Bolcerek also made the first team, and Brenham’s Jim Long was coach of the year. Weiss hit .472 with 39 runs batted in. Bolcerek hit .549 with 10 home runs and 62 RBIs.
2009
Michael Phelps broke the world record in the 100-meter butterfly at the U.S. national championships in Indianapolis. Phelps swam the two-lap final in 50.22 seconds, lowering Ian Crocker’s mark of 50.40 set at the 2005 world championships in Montreal.
2006
Roger Federer ended a five-match losing streak to Rafael Nadal, winning 6-0, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (2), 6-3 to earn his fourth straight Wimbledon title and eighth Grand Slam championship. Nadal had beaten Federer in four finals earlier this year.
2001
Goran Ivanisevic became one of Wimbledon’s most improbable champions, beating Patrick Rafter. Two points from defeat, Ivanisevic rallied for a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 2-6, 9-7 victory and became the second player to win a Wimbledon singles title without being seeded.
2000
Pete Sampras passed Roy Emerson for the most Grand Slam championships and tied Willie Renshaw, a player in the 1880s, for the most Wimbledon titles with a four-set victory over Pat Rafter. The victory gave Sampras his seventh Wimbledon title and 13th Grand Slam championship. He also stretched his Wimbledon winning streak to 28 straight matches and is 53-1 over the past eight years at the tournament.
1995
Pete Sampras became the first American to win Wimbledon three straight years by beating Boris Becker in four sets.
1991
South Africa was readmitted to the Olympics by the International Olympic Committee, ending decades of sports isolation and clearing the way for its participation in the 1992 Games.
1989
Boris Becker and Steffi Graf claimed a West German sweep of the Wimbledon singles crowns. Becker won his third Wimbledon title in five years, rolling past defending champion Stefan Edberg 6-0, 7-6 (1), 6-4, while Graf took her second straight championship over Martina Navratilova 6-2, 6-7 (1), 6-1.
1967
Mark Spitz and Catie Ball, both 17, swam to world records, and 14-year-old Debbie Meyer set two records in one race in the Santa Clara International Invitational swim meet. Spitz set a 100-meter butterfly record at 56.3 seconds, and Ball became the first U.S. swimmer to set a world record in the breaststroke with a 2:40.5 time in the 200. Meyer broke the 800 freestyle record in 9:35.8 on the way to a record 18:11.1 in the 1,500.
1966
Jack Nicklaus won the British Open with a 282 at Muirfield to join Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan and Gary Player as the only men to win all four majors.
1922
Johnny Weissmuller was the first to swim the 100-meter freestyle under 1 minute as he broke Duke Kahanamoku’s world record with a time of 58.6 seconds.
1887
Charles Comiskey of the St. Louis Browns became the first major leaguer to be paid for a product endorsement. The first baseman and manager was the spokesman for Menell’s Penetrating Oil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.