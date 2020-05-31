JUNE 1
2016
Tomball held on for a 4-3 victory over College Station in the opener of their Class 5A Region III baseball best-of-3 series. College Station’s Mark Golladay had three hits, including a two-run double in the seventh.
2015
Texas A&M beat California 3-1 to win the NCAA baseball tournament’s College Station Regional. Matt Kent pitched seven shutout innings to win his second game of the weekend.
2014
University of Houston men’s basketball guard Danuel House announced on Twitter he’s transferring to Texas A&M. House opted to transfer after the school fired James Dickey and hired Kelvin Sampson.
•
Texas A&M freshman Tyler Stubblefield pitched a complete game in leading the Aggies to a 3-2 victory over Texas to force a deciding game between the two in the Houston Baseball Regional. A&M had eliminated host Rice 8-7 earlier in the day as the Aggies rallied from a 6-0 deficit to win in the 10th on a walk-off wild pitch. A&M head coach Rob Childress was thrown out in the top of the 10th for arguing center fielder Kray Bratsen made a catch that was ruled a trap.
2013
Texas A&M defeated Texas-San Antonio 6-1 in an elimination game at the NCAA baseball tournament’s Corvallis Regional. A&M’s Cole Lankford became the first in program history to go 5 for 5 in an NCAA tournament game and pitcher Parker Ray (2-1) came within an out of a complete game.
•
Former A&M Consolidated and Rice pitcher Matt Langwell was called up by the Cleveland Indians to help out a tired bullpen and made his major league debut the next day. The 27-year-old Langwell was 2-1 with a 2.30 ERA for AAA Columbus.
2012
Alex Miklos hit a go-ahead RBI triple in the 21st inning as Kent State outlasted Kentucky 7-6 in the second-longest game in NCAA tournament history.
2008
Texas A&M with a 1-0 victory over Florida in nine innings advanced to the championship series of the Women’s College World Series. Freshman Kelsey Spittler, who played at Caldwell, knocked in the go-ahead run with a triple to make a winner of Megan Gibson (41-2) who allowed one hit. Gibson struck out six and walked one in besting Florida’s Stacie Nelson (47-5). Florida beat A&M 6-1 earlier in the day.
•
Houston eked out a 4-3 victory over Texas A&M to force a second championship game at the NCAA baseball tournament’s College Station Regional. UH, which lost 22-4 to A&M a day earlier, won on a walk-off single by Jake Stewart. The Cougars earlier in the day had grabbed a 14-11, 11-inning victory over Illinois-Chicago.
2003
Houston beat Texas A&M twice by 7-6 scores, the second time in 10 innings to win the NCAA baseball tournament’s College Station Regional. Third-seeded UH won it on a walk-off throwing error. The Cougars scored five runs in the last three innings. Hyung Cho hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the seventh inning of the opener.
1996
The LSU women won their 10th consecutive NCAA track team title with 81 points, the longest victory string in women’s college sports. Pat Henry, current A&M track coach, was LSU’s coach from 1988-2004.
1986
Pat Bradley won the LPGA tournament and became the first to win all four major women’s tournaments, beating Patty Sheehan by one stroke.
1975
Nolan Ryan of the California Angels pitched his fourth no-hitter to tie Sandy Koufax’s record, beating the Baltimore Orioles 1-0.
1968
Stage Door Johnny, ridden by Heliodoro Gustines, won the Belmont Stakes in a record time of 2:27 1-5 and spoiled the Triple Crown bid of Forward Pass, who finishes 1¼ lengths behind.
1946
Assault, ridden by Warren Merhtens, won the Belmont Stakes to become the seventh horse to capture the Triple Crown.
1925
Lou Gehrig batted for Pee Wee Wanninger in the eighth inning and replaced Wally Pipp at first base to start his streak of 2,130 consecutive games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.