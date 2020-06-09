JUNE 10
2017
The Texas A&M baseball team scored seven runs in the eighth inning to beat Davidson 12-6 to sweep their College Station Super Regional. A&M scored two runs to take a 7-6 lead in the eighth when two Davidson fielders collided behind the mound trying to catch a popup. Nick Choruby followed with a two-run single, and Walker Pennington added a three-run homer in the ninth to send A&M to the College World Series.
2016
Texas A&M freshman Donovan Brazier won the men’s 800 meters in 1 minute, 43.55 seconds at the NCAA outdoor meet, breaking the college record set 50 years ago by Kansas’ Jim Ryun.
A&M’s Latario Collie also won the men’s triple jump (55 feet, 8.25 inches) as the Aggie men placed third in the team standings with 50 points behind Florida 62 and Arkansas 56. A&M’s Lindon Victor won the decathlon a day earlier.
•
TCU freshman Luken Baker hit a three-run home run to power the Horned Frog baseball team to an 8-2 victory over Texas A&M in the opener of the College Station Super Regional. A&M starter Brigham Hill walked two batters before Baker broke the 2-2 tie.
2010
Ty Schlottmann’s sacrifice fly in the sixth inning helped the Brenham baseball team earn a 2-1 victory over Calallen to win the Class 4A state championship.
Chase Wellbrock (18-0) set a school record for pitching victories in a season as Brenham (37-5) won its seventh state title. Wellbrock, who was the tournament’s MVP, also pitched two innings of relief in a 3-2, eight-inning semifinal victory over Wichita Falls Rider the day before.
•
The Southern California football team was placed on four years of probation, received a two-year bowl ban and a sharp loss of scholarships as the NCAA cited USC for a lack of institutional control. The NCAA found that Reggie Bush was ineligible beginning at least by December 2004. The NCAA also ordered USC to vacate every victory in which Bush participated while ineligible. USC lost 30 scholarships over a three-year period, 10 annually from 2011-13.
2006
Texas A&M junior Clora Williams won the women’s 400 meters in 51.11 seconds to lead the Aggie women to their highest finish at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships as they placed 10th.
1996
A&M Consolidated’s Natalie Briaud won the 16-year-old girls singles division of the Texas USTA tennis tournament. The second-seeded Briaud defeated second-seeded Amie Margrett Garcia of Austin 6-1, 6-1.
1995
Trainer D. Wayne Lukas won a record five straight Triple Crown races as Thunder Gulch took the Belmont Stakes. Lukas was the first trainer to sweep the Triple Crown races in a single year with two different horses. Lukas’ Timber Country won the Preakness.
1988
Brenham defeated Waxahachie 11-5 to claim its third straight Class 4A baseball title. The Cubs (31-3) rode a nine-run fourth inning to their sixth state title overall, making right-hander James Nix (13-0) the winner.
1989
Wayne Gretzky of the Los Angeles Kings was named the NHL’s MVP, winning the Hart Trophy for a record ninth time.
1978
Affirmed, ridden by Steve Cauthen, won the Belmont Stakes to capture the Triple Crown in one of the greatest battles in horse racing history as he edged Alydar for the third time.
1977
Al Geiberger set a PGA Tour 18-hole record when he shot a 59 in the Danny Thomas Classic.
1964
Seton Hall beat the Texas A&M baseball team 14-5 to eliminate the Aggies from the College World Series. A&M (19-8) led 4-0 after six innings behind senior right-hander Chuck McGuire, who allowed only two hits to that point. But Seton Hall scored three runs in the seventh and 11 more in the eighth as the first seven batters of the inning reached against reliever Billy Crain. A&M catcher Bill Hancock had two hits and two RBIs.
1950
Sixteen months after a near-fatal car accident, Ben Hogan won the U.S. Open, beating Lloyd Mangrum and George Fazio in an 18-hole playoff at Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania.
1933
Johnny Goodman won the U.S. Open golf title. He is the last amateur to win the event.
1932
Gene Sarazen led wire-to-wire to win the British Open by five strokes over Macdonald Smith at Prince’s Golf Club in Sandwich, England. Sarazen finished with a tournament record 283.
