JUNE 11
2017
Rafael Nadal won his record 10th French Open title by dominating 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 in the final. No other man or woman had won 10 championships at the same Grand Slam event in the Open era, which began in 1968.
2016
The Texas A&M baseball team hit four solo home runs, the first by J.B. Moss on the second pitch of the game, to power the Aggies to a 7-1 victory over TCU to tie their College Station Super Regional at a victory each. A&M’s Michael Barash, Hunter Melton and Jonathan Moroney also hit homers to back senior Kyle Simonds (11-3).
•
Texas A&M’s Shamier Little won her third straight 400-meter hurdles title at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in a career-best 53.51 seconds. The A&M women also finished fifth with 35 points.
2012
The Los Angeles Kings won their first NHL championship, defeating the New Jersey Devils 6-1 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.
2011
The Texas A&M men and women each won team titles at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships for the third straight time. A&M, the first school to have both teams three-peat, swept the 4x400-meter relay titles to complete the feat.
A&M’s Bryan Miller, Demetrius Pinder, Michael Preble and Tabarie Henry won the men’s 4x400 in 3 minutes, 00.62 seconds. That gave the Aggie men 55 points, one more than Florida State.
A&M’s Jeneba Tarmoch, Ibukun Mayungbe, Andrea Sutherland and Jessica Beard won the women’s 4x400 in 3:26.31.
•
Nebraska officially joined the Big Ten Conference. Nebraska chancellor Harvey Perlman said the Big 10 offers stability “that the Big 12 simply cannot offer.” Nebraska’s move was the second defection from the Big 12 Conference in as many days as Colorado left for the Pac-10 Conference a day earlier.
•
The Texas A&M baseball team scored four runs in the seventh to rally for a 6-2 victory over fourth-ranked Florida State to open the Tallahassee Super Regional. A&M’s Brandon Wood hit a go-ahead, two-run single against FSU’s Sean Gilmartin (12-2), who had retired 13 straight heading into the seventh inning. A&M starter Ross Stripling (14-2) struck out eight in seven innings.
1990
First-year Texas A&M men’s basketball coach Kermit Davis Jr. announces that he is instituting a “sixth man” walk-on program. Three walk-ons will be added to the team with one starting every home game and playing at least until the opposition scores. Former A&M Consolidated guard Brian Linder is going to try out to be one of those sixth men.
•
Nolan Ryan, 43, pitched the sixth no-hitter of his career as the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 5-0 in Oakland. Ryan became the first to pitch no-hitters for three teams and the oldest to throw one.
1984
The Boston Celtics defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 111-102 in Game 7 of the NBA Finals to win their 15th title.
1982
Larry Holmes stopped Gerry Cooney in the 13th round for the WBC heavyweight title at Las Vegas.
1978
Nancy Lopez shot a record 13-under par to win the LPGA Championship by six strokes over Amy Alcott.
1977
Seattle Slew, ridden by Jean Cruguet, ran wire to wire in the Belmont Stakes for a four-length victory over Run Dusty Run and the Triple Crown.
1957
A&M Consolidated’s Alton Arnold (10-4) threw a two-hitter, striking out 17 in leading the Tiger baseball team to a 3-0 victory over Belton in a Class 2A regional playoff. Arnold, who has struck out 203 in 96 innings, hasn’t allowed an earned run in 31 innings. Consol had only four hits — half of them by Edgar Feldman, who had a double and single. The regional round was as far as a 2A team could advance at that time.
1949
Cary Middlecoff won the U.S. Open by beating Sam Snead and Clayton Heafner by one stroke.
1938
Ralph Guldahl won golf’s U.S. Open for the second straight year by beating Dick Metz by six strokes.
1919
Sir Barton, ridden by Johnny Loftus, captured the Belmont Stakes to become thoroughbred racing’s first Triple Crown winner.
•
Walter Hagen won the U.S. Open with a one-stroke playoff victory over Michael Brady.
1898
Willie Simms became the only African American jockey to win the Preakness Stakes when he rode Sly Fox to victory, also becoming the only black rider to win all three Triple Crown races. Simms’ other Triple Crown wins included the 1896 and 1898 Kentucky Derbys and the Belmont Stakes in 1893 and 1894.
