JUNE 12
2017
Kevin Durant capped his spectacular first season with the Golden State Warriors with an NBA championship. Durant scored 39 points in the Warriors’ 129-120 title-clinching victory over LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
2016
An error by Texas A&M third baseman Boomer White, who transferred from TCU, helped the Horned Frogs score three unearned runs in the seventh inning to break a tie for a 4-1 victory to win the NCAA baseball tournament’s College Station Super Regional. TCU had only one hit in the seventh but took advantage of the error, three walks and a wild pitch. TCU’s Brian Howard (9-2) allowed two hits in seven innings to earn the win.
•
Sidney Crosby set up Kris Letang’s go-ahead goal midway through the second period, and the Pittsburgh Penguins went on to win their fourth Stanley Cup by defeating the San Jose Sharks 3-1 in Game 6 of the finals.
2011
The Dallas Mavericks won their first NBA title by winning Game 6 of the Finals 105-95 in Miami. Jason Terry scored 27 points and Dirk Nowitzki added 21 as the Mavericks won four of the series’ last five games.
2010
Texas A&M’s men and women swept the team titles at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships for a second straight year.
The men won the last event, the 4x400-meter relay, with Tran Howell, Bryan Miller, Demetrius Pinder and Tabarie Henry finishing in 3 minutes, 00.89 seconds. A&M had 55 points, one more than Florida.
The women had 72 points, 15 more than second-place Oregon. A&M’s Porscha Lucas won the 200 (22.83) and ran a leg on the winning 4x100 relay team (42.82), becoming the first female to win four straight NCAA sprint relays.
2008
Texas A&M’s Elizabeth Adeoti, Porscha Lucas, Simone Facey and Allison George won the women’s 4x100-meter relay at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in a school record 42.69 seconds.
2005
Annika Sorenstam closed with a 1-over 73 for a three-shot victory over Michelle Wie in the LPGA Championship. The 15-year-old Wie shot a 69 to finish second. It was the highest finish by an amateur in a major since 20-year-old Jenny Chuasiriporn lost a playoff to Se Ri Pak in the 1998 U.S. Women’s Open.
2004
The Texas A&M baseball team scored five runs in the top of the first inning, but eighth-ranked LSU answered with a 17-hit attack for an 11-8 victory in the opener of the Baton Rouge Super Regional. Seven LSU players had multiple hits led by Ryan Patterson, who was 3 for 5 with three RBIs. John Infante and Travis Bartek each had three hits for A&M.
1999
Florida State reliever Chris Chavez (7-5) allowed only one hit in five innings as the Seminoles defeated the Texas A&M baseball team 7-3 in a College World Series first-round game.
Chavez entered the game in the fifth with the bases loaded and struck out three straight batters to protect FSU’s 4-3 lead. The left-hander ended with six strikeouts and no walks.
FSU’s Matt Diaz hit two home runs and Ryan Barthelemy added a solo shot.
A&M junior Casey Fossum (12-7) allowed seven earned runs and walked a career-high eight in 7 1/3 innings.
1991
The Chicago Bulls won the first NBA championship in their 25-year history with a 108-101 victory in Game 5 of the finals over the Los Angeles Lakers. MVP Michael Jordan scored 30 points, while Scottie Pippen had 32 and John Paxson 20 for the Bulls.
1981
Larry Holmes stopped Leon Spinks in the third round for the WBC heavyweight title in Detroit.
1948
Citation, ridden by Eddie Arcaro, won the Belmont Stakes by eight lengths over Better Self to claim the Triple Crown.
•
Ben Hogan won the U.S. Open with a record 276, five shots better than Ralph Guldahl’s 1937 record.
1939
Byron Nelson won the U.S. Open in a three-way playoff with Craig Wood and Denny Shute.
1930
Max Schmeling beat Jack Sharkey on a fourth-round foul for the vacant heavyweight title in New York. The German became the first European world heavyweight champion.
