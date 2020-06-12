JUNE 13
2015
Texas A&M’s Shamier Little and Shelbi Vaughan both defended their titles at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships. Little won the women’s 400 hurdles in a school-record 53.74 seconds, and Vaughan won the women’s discus with a throw of 201 feet, 5 inches.
The A&M women placed third in the final team standings with 47 points behind Oregon 59 and Kentucky 50. The A&M men placed sixth the previous day.
2012
Matt Cain pitched the 22nd perfect game in major league history and first for the San Francisco Giants, striking out a career-high 14 batters and getting help from two running catches by outfielders Melky Cabrera and Gregor Blanco to beat the Houston Astros 10-0.
2011
Texas A&M’s Michael Wacha allowed only three hits in 7 1/3 innings as the Aggie baseball team cruised to an 11-2 victory over Florida State to win the Tallahassee Super Regional. A&M scored six runs in the first inning with Adam Smith hitting a two-run homer and Kevin Gonzalez a two-run double.
2010
Texas A&M officials met with Pac-10 Conference commissioner Larry Scott and deputy commissioner Kevin Wieberg a day after Southeastern Conference commissioner Mike Slive visited A&M. Reports vary on whether A&M turned down the Pac-10’s offer to join the league along with other Big 12 Conference schools Colorado, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and Texas.
2009
The Texas A&M men and women both won team titles at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships, becoming the first school to sweep since 1990.
The A&M men finished second in the last event, the 4x400-meter relay, to pass Oregon. Tran Howell, Bryan Miller, Kyle Dykhuizen and Justin Oliver ran a school record-tying 3 minutes, 00.91 seconds to give the Aggies 48 points, two more than Florida, Florida State and Oregon.
The A&M women finished with 50 points, 19 more than Oregon. Porscha Lucas won the women’s 200 (22.81) to help the Aggies solidify the title.
2008
The Texas A&M women finished third and its men fifth at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships, the highest finish by both programs. A&M’s Simone Facey won the women’s 200 meters with Porscha Lucas second.
2005
South Carolina baseball coach Ray Tanner withdrew from consideration to replace Texas A&M’s Mark Johnson, who was fired after going 876-433 in 21 seasons.
“It is a tremendous compliment to our program that another school would be interested,” Tanner said. “The commitment to our program by [president] Andrew Sorenson, [outgoing athletic director] Mike McGee and our new athletics director Eric Hyman is unsurpassed.”
A&M AD Bill Byrne had been granted permission to talk to Tanner and Georgia Tech coach Danny Hall.
2004
LSU’s Bryan Harris hit a three-run home run to cap a four-run ninth inning that gave the eighth-ranked Tigers a 4-0 victory over the Texas A&M baseball team and a sweep of the Baton Rouge Super Regional.
A&M’s Zach Jackson allowed only two hits and a walk through eight innings before giving up three hits and a walk in the ninth.
2003
Roger Clemens reached 300 wins and became the third pitcher with 4,000 strikeouts as the New York Yankees defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 5-2.
•
Vijay Singh matched the best score in major championship history, shooting a 7-under 63 for a share of the second-round lead at the U.S. Open with Jim Furyk.
Singh and Furyk (66) had 7-under 133 totals, the lowest 36-hole score in the U.S. Open. Singh also shot a 63 in the 1993 PGA Championship and joined Greg Norman as the only players to shoot 63 in two majors.
1997
The Chicago Bulls won their fifth NBA championship in seven years as Steve Kerr’s shot with five seconds left broke a tie and led to the Bulls winning Game 6 over the Utah Jazz 90-86.
1995
Big 12 Conference chief executive officers voted to have a football playoff game between the winners of the North and South divisions. The game will pay at least $550,000 to each participating school in the new league. The Southeastern Conference is the only other league with a championship game. Big 12 officials also voted for a revenue-sharing plan that allows schools to keep their gate receipts in football.
1993
Patty Sheehan won the LPGA Championship for a third time with a 2-under 69 for a one-stroke victory over Lauri Merten.
1951
Springfield College’s Bill Norberg pitched a three-hitter and his teammates stole home twice to lead the Pride to a 5-1 victory over the Texas A&M baseball team in the opener of the College World Series. A&M’s Pat Hubert allowed only five hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.