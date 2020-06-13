JUNE 14
2014
The Texas A&M women won the team title at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships for the fourth time in six years. A&M had 75 points, nine more than Texas.
A&M’s Kamaria Brown won the women’s 200 meters and teamed up with Jennifer Madu, Ashton Purvis and Olivia Ekpone to win the 4x100 relay in 42.80 seconds. Freshman Shamier Little won the 400 hurdles a day earlier in school-record 55.07 and Shelbi Vaughan won the discus (196 feet, 11 inches) two days earlier.
The defending champion A&M men finished with 41.5 points for third place behind Oregon (88) and Florida (70). A&M’s Deon Lendore won the men’s 400 (45.02) a day earlier.
•
Former Texas A&M running back Rodney Thomas died in his hometown of Groveton at age 41.
2010
Texas A&M President R. Bowen Loftin announces the Aggies are staying in the Big 12 Conference.
2009
The Los Angeles Lakers won their 15th championship, beating the Orlando Magic 99-86 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Kobe Bryant, the MVP, scored 30 points in winning his fourth title and first without former teammate Shaquille O’Neal. It’s also the 10th championship for coach Phil Jackson, moving him past Boston’s Red Auerbach for the most all-time.
2007
The San Antonio Spurs, who moved from the ABA in 1976, joined the NBA’s greatest franchises with an 83-82 victory for a sweep of Cleveland in the NBA Finals. With their fourth championship since 1999, the Spurs joined the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls as the only teams in NBA history to win four titles.
2005
Michelle Wie became the first female player to qualify for an adult male U.S. Golf Association championship, tying for first place in a 36-hole U.S. Amateur Public Links sectional qualifying tournament at Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania.
2003
Texas A&M’s Chris Pinnock placed second in the 110-meter hurdles at the NCAA outdoor meet in 13.40 seconds. A&M’s Josh Ralston finished second in the discus with a heave of 198 feet, 3 inches.
1999
Cal State-Fullerton defeated the Texas A&M baseball team 4-2 in an elimination game at the College World Series. Cal State-Fullerton’s Matt Sorenson (12-0) gave up 10 hits in 8 1/3 innings but didn’t walk a batter and allowed only one earned run. The Aggies (52-18), who set a single-season school record for home runs with 128, had 18 hits in their two losses at the CWS but managed only one home run and no big hits in scoring five runs.
1998
Michael Jordan stole the ball from Karl Malone and hit a jumper with 5.2 seconds left to give the Chicago Bulls an 87-86 win and a 4-2 series victory over Utah for a sixth NBA title. Jordan finished with 45 points.
1995
The Houston Rockets completed an NBA championship repeat by sweeping the Orlando Magic in four games with a 113-101 victory. MVP Hakeem Olajuwon had 35 points and 15 rebounds.
1991
Leroy Burrell set a world record at the U.S. Championships in New York with a 9.90-second time in the men’s 100 meters. Carl Lewis, who held the record of 9.92 set in the 1988 Olympics, finished second.
1990
Vinnie Johnson scored 15 points in the fourth quarter, hitting a 15-footer with seven-tenths of a second left, to give the Detroit Pistons a 92-90 win and the NBA title over the Portland Trailblazers in five games.
1987
The Los Angeles Lakers won their 10th NBA championship with a 106-93 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 6 at the Forum in Los Angeles.
1985
Snook boys basketball coach Donnie Victorick withdraws his name for consideration for the same position at A&M Consolidated. Victorick, who has won five straight state championships at Snook, worked at Brenham for Consol athletic director Lloyd Wassermann.
1958
Tommy Bolt beat Gary Player by four strokes to win the U.S. Open.
1952
Julius Boros shot a 281 at Northwood Club in Dallas to win the U.S. Open over Ed Oliver by four strokes.
1951
Texas A&M’s Yale Lary hit an eighth-inning homer run to help the Aggie baseball team to a 3-2 victory over Ohio State in a College World Series elimination game. Bob Tankersley pitched a six-hitter for A&M, striking out three and walking two. Lary and Henry Candelari each had two hits for A&M.
1934
Max Baer stopped Primo Carnera in the 11th round in New York to win the world heavyweight title.
1922
Gene Sarazen edged 20-year-old amateur Bobby Jones and John Black to win the U.S. Open tournament by one stroke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.