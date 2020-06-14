JUNE 15
2014
The San Antonio Spurs captured their fifth NBA championship, beating the Miami Heat 104-87 to win the series in five games.
2011
Texas A&M senior running back Cyrus Gray was on the cover of the 2011 Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine. Gray shared the cover with Aledo High School running back Johnathan Gray with the title “Amazing Grays” also gracing the cover.
2008
Down to his last stroke at Torrey Pines, Tiger Woods sunk a 12-foot birdie putt to force an 18-hole playoff against Rocco Mediate for the U.S. Open.
2006
Lexington hired Snook’s Mike Junek as its boys basketball coach, hopeful to tap into the winning tradition Junek helped build as a player and coach for the Bluejays. Junek, whose 2005 team ended Snook’s 20-year absence from the state basketball tournament, replaced John Kovar, who left Lexington after two seasons to coach at Rockdale.
2003
Shelley Batson, who played under former Texas A&M softball coach Bob Brock and was a student assistant under current A&M coach Jo Evans, was hired as A&M Consolidated’s head softball coach. Batson replaced Robin Brady.
Jim Furyk won his first major championship and matched the lowest 72-hole score in the 103 years of the U.S. Open.
2001
Los Angeles beat Philadelphia 108-96 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to complete the best playoff run in NBA history. The Lakers, who finished the playoffs with a record of 15-1, were the first to go through the playoffs undefeated on the road.
1997
Ernie Els won his second U.S. Open in four years, finishing one stroke ahead of Colin Montgomerie.
1991
Carl Lewis, one jump from losing his 64-meet winning streak in the long 2001jump, soared 28 feet, 4¼ inches to pass leader Mike Powell by a half-inch in the U.S. Championships in New York.
1986
Ray Floyd, 43, beat Chip Beck and Lanny Wadkins by two strokes to become the oldest golfer to win the U.S. Open. It was Floyd’s fourth and final major victory.
1980
Jack Nicklaus won his fourth U.S. Open with a record 272 for 72 holes.
1951
Utah’s Dave Cunningham hit a pair of home runs to lead the Utes to a 15-8 victory over Texas A&M in the winners’ bracket of the College World Series. Cunningham, one of the nation’s top quarterbacks, drove in four runs with his homers.
1938
Johnny Vander Meer of the Cincinnati Reds pitched his second straight no-hitter, defeating the Brooklyn Dodgers 6-0 in the first night game at Ebbets Field.
