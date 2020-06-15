JUNE 16
2014
Former Somerville standout Jeremy Fikac was among six candidates set to interview for Sam Houston State’s vacant head baseball coaching position, along with former Texas A&M assistants Matt Deggs and Will Bolt. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi head coach Scott Malone, major league baseball scout Mike Steele and Rice assistant Mike Taylor were the others with scheduled interviews with SHSU athletic director Bobby Williams.
2013
Justin Rose captured his first major championship and became the first Englishman in 43 years to win the U.S. Open. Rose shot a closing 70 at Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pa. for a 1-over 281 total and two-shot victory over Phil Mickelson and Jason Day.
2008
Tiger Woods won the U.S. Open in a 19-hole playoff over Rocco Mediate, his 14th career major. One shot behind after a collapse no one saw coming, Woods birdied the 18th hole to force sudden death at Torrey Pines. Mediate missed a par putt and Woods only needed a two-putt par to win the U.S. Open for the third time.
2007
Durham County (North Carolina) District Attorney Mike Nifong was disbarred for his “selfish” rape prosecution of three Duke University lacrosse players — a politically motivated act.
2006
Texas A&M assistant softball coach Rich Wieligman was hired as the head softball coach at Oklahoma State. Wieligman was A&M’s hitting coach for four years.
•
Tiger Woods returned from his longest layoff by making his earliest departure at a major and missed the cut in a Grand Slam tournament for the first time as a pro. Woods, with rounds of 76-76, misses the cut at the U.S. Open by three strokes.
•
Texas A&M men’s basketball assistant coach Buzz Williams agreed to become the head coach at the University of New Orleans. He had been on Billy Gillispie’s staff since 2004.
2005
Texas A&M received permission to talk to Cal State Fullerton head baseball coach George Horton, reported the Orange County Register and Los Angeles Times, while Rice athletic director Bobby May told Houston television station KRIV the Aggies received permission to talk to Rice coach Wayne Graham.
2002
A runaway winner again in the U.S. Open, Tiger Woods became the first player since Jack Nicklaus in 1972 to capture the first two major championships of the year with a three-stroke victory at Bethpage (N.Y.) Black.
1985
Andy North won the U.S. Open by one stroke over Taiwan’s Tze-chung Chen.
1974
Hale Irwin beat Forrest Fezler by two strokes to win the U.S. Open.
1968
Lee Trevino became the first golfer to play all four rounds of the U.S. Open under par as he beat Jack Nicklaus by four strokes.
1956
Cary Middlecoff won the U.S. Open by one stroke over Ben Hogan and Julius Boros.
1951
Ben Hogan captured the U.S. Open for the second straight year with a two-stroke comeback victory over Clayton Heafner.
1946
Lloyd Mangrum edged Byron Nelson and Vic Ghezzi to win the U.S. Open by one stroke in a 36-hole playoff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.