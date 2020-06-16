JUNE 17
2014
Former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel signed with the Cleveland Browns. Manziel, selected 22nd overall, agreed to a deal worth $8.3 million with a signing bonus of roughly $4.3 million, Ian Rapoport reported.
2013
Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel graces this year’s cover of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. Manziel is the first Aggie to be featured on the cover by himself since Dat Nguyen in 1998.
2012
Webb Simpson won the U.S. Open at Olympic Club in San Francisco, outlasting Michael Thompson and former U.S. Open champion Graeme McDowell by one stroke.
2011
Rory McIlroy became the first player in the 111-year history of the U.S. Open to reach 13-under par. He overcame a double bogey on the final hole at Congressional Country Club for a 5-under 66 to set the 36-hole scoring record at 131.
2010
The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Boston Celtics for the first time in a Game 7 to repeat as NBA champions. Kobe Bryant scored 23 points despite 6-of-24 shooting, and the Lakers won their 16th title, rallying from 13 points down in the fourth quarter to win 83-79.
2008
The Boston Celtics won their 17th NBA title with a 131-92 blowout of the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.
2007
Angel Cabrera held off Tiger Woods and Jim Furyk by a stroke to capture the U.S. Open title at Oakmont.
2005
Rice baseball coach Wayne Graham was given a six-year extension a day after it was reported Texas A&M athletic director Bill Byrne had been given permission to talk to Graham. South Carolina’s Ray Tanner and Georgia Tech’s Danny Hall, other coaches Byrne received permission to contact, also both received contract extensions at their current schools.
1991
Payne Stewart escaped with a two-stroke victory over Scott Simpson in the highest-scoring U.S. Open playoff in 64 years. Stewart won with a 3-over 75 at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota.
1979
Hale Irwin won the U.S. Open by two strokes over Gary Player and Jerry Pate at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio.
1976
The 18-team NBA absorbed four of the six remaining ABA teams: the New York Nets, Indiana Pacers, San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets.
1973
Johnny Miller shot a 63 in the final round of the U.S. Open to win by one stroke over John Schlee at Oakmont outside of Pittsburgh. Miller’s 8-under 63 is the first carded in a major championship.
1962
Jack Nicklaus beat Arnold Palmer by three strokes in a playoff to win the U.S. Open at Oakmont.
1954
Rocky Marciano scored a 15-round unanimous decision over Ezzard Charles in New York to retain the world heavyweight title.
