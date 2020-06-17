JUNE 18
2017
Brooks Koepka broke away from a tight pack with three straight birdies on the back nine at Erin Hills and closed with a 5-under 67 to win the U.S. Open for his first major championship.
2015
John David Crow, Texas A&M’s first Heisman Trophy winner, died at the age of 79.
2012
Burton’s Clinton Smith, who led the Panthers to the Class A Division II state semifinals last season, was hired at 2A Hearne to replace Ralph Lymas. Smith went 39-10 at Burton in four years, losing to eventual state champion Tenaha last year.
2006
Phil Mickelson’s bid for a third consecutive major ended with a shocking collapse when he bungled his way to a double bogey on the final hole, giving the U.S. Open to Geoff Ogilvy.
2000
Tiger Woods turned the 100th U.S. Open into a one-man show, winning by 15 strokes over Ernie Els and Miguel Angel Jimenez. Woods’ 15-stroke margin shattered the Open record of 11 set by Willie Smith in 1899 and is the largest in any major championship — surpassing the 13-stroke victory by Old Tom Morris in the 1862 British Open.
1990
The College Station school board delayed by at least a month a decision on whether A&M Consolidated will add a girls fastpitch softball team. The board said it needed to examine costs. Texas A&M head softball coach Bob Brock and Charley Caldwell, youth commissioner for the local Amateur Softball Association, talked about the need for Consol to add a softball team.
•
Hale Irwin made an 8-foot birdie putt on the 91st hole to beat Mike Donald in the first sudden-death playoff to decide the U.S. Open.
1986
California’s Don Sutton became the 19th pitcher in baseball history to win 300 games as he pitched a three-hitter to give the Los Angeles Angels a 5-1 victory over the Texas Rangers.
1984
Fuzzy Zoeller shot a 3-under 67 to beat Greg Norman by eight strokes in an 18-hole playoff at Winged Foot Golf Club for the U.S. Open title.
1972
Jack Nicklaus won the U.S. Open by three strokes over Bruce Crampton and tied Bobby Jones’ record of 13 major titles.
1967
Jack Nicklaus shot a record 275 to beat Arnold Palmer for the U.S. Open. Nicklaus broke Ben Hogan’s 1948 mark by one stroke.
1960
Arnold Palmer beat amateur Jack Nicklaus by two strokes to win the U.S. Open.
1941
Joe Louis knocked out Billy Conn in the 13th round at the Polo Grounds in New York to retain the world heavyweight title.
1921
Illinois won the first NCAA Track & Field Championships with Notre Dame second.
