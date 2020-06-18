JUNE 19
2011
The Texas A&M baseball team scored four runs in the first inning, but South Carolina came back for a 5-4 victory in the first round of the College World Series. The Gamecocks won on Scott Wingo’s walk-off, bases-loaded single off the right-field wall in the bottom of the ninth inning.
The event in Omaha, Nebraska, is being played at TD Ameritrade Park for the first time. A&M had been 2-8 at Rosenblatt Stadium, which previously hosted the CWS.
Rory McIlroy ran away with the U.S. Open title, winning by eight shots and breaking the tournament scoring record by a whopping four strokes. McIlroy shot a 2-under 69 to close the four days at Congressional in Bethesda, Maryland, at 16-under 268. The 22-year-old from Northern Ireland was the third player in U.S. Open history to break 70 in all four rounds.
2005
Michael Campbell answered every challenge Tiger Woods threw his way for a two-shot victory in the U.S. Open. Campbell made clutch par saves and a 20-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole that proved to be the knockout punch. Retief Goosen, the two-time U.S. Open champion, suffered a collapse that ranked among the worst in major championship history. He lost his three-shot lead in three holes and closed with an 81 to tie for 11th at 8 over.
1999
Dallas won its first Stanley Cup as Brett Hull’s controversial goal at 14:51 of the third overtime gave the Stars a 2-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres in Game 6.
1992
Evander Holyfield won a unanimous decision over Larry Holmes to remain unbeaten and retain the undisputed heavyweight title.
1986
Len Bias, the second pick in the NBA draft by the Boston Celtics two days before, died of a heart attack induced by cocaine use.
1985
Bryan tennis coach Bobby Kleinecke was hired at Texas A&M’s women’s tennis coach. Kleinecke had been at Bryan since 1981 with the Vikings winning district every year. Kleinecke replaces Jan Baldwin, who had been the interim head coach the previous season.
Right-handed pitcher Randy Nosek, a first-round draft pick of the Detroit Tigers and Texas A&M signee, said he’ll play collegiate baseball. “I told the Detroit people I was going to college,” said Nosek, who is from Chillicothe, Missouri. “I told coach [Mark] Johnson I didn’t think I was ready for pro ball yet.”
1977
Hubert Green won the U.S. Open by one stroke over Lou Graham.
1976
Texas A&M announced David Heath has been hired as an assistant athletic trainer. Heath, who will work under Billy Pickard, was a student trainer while attending A&M.
1955
Jack Fleck beat Ben Hogan by three strokes in a playoff to win the U.S. Open.
1954
Ed Furgol edged Gene Littler by one stroke to win the U.S. Open in the first golf tournament to be televised nationally.
1936
German heavyweight boxer Max Schmeling knocked out previously unbeaten Joe Louis in the 12th round. Schmeling’s victory set off a propaganda war between the Nazi regime and the United States.
1914
Harry Vardon won his sixth and final British Open by shooting a 306, three strokes ahead of J.H. Taylor at Prestwick Club.
1867
Ruthless, ridden by J. Gilpatrick, won the inaugural Belmont Stakes at Jerome Park in the Bronx. The filly earned $1,850 for her victory.
