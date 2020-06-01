JUNE 2
2013
Top-seeded Oregon State defeated Texas A&M 6-1 to win the NCAA baseball tournament’s Corvallis Regional. Danny Hayes’ two-out, two-run double broke a 1-1 tie in the seventh inning. A&M advanced to the championship game with a 5-4 victory over UC-Santa Barbara earlier in the day as Jason Jester picked up a school-record 14th save with 2 1/3 innings of one-hit relief. Mikey Reynolds had three hits for the Aggies who ended at 34-29.
2011
Dirk Nowitzki makes the tie-breaking layup with 3.6 seconds left, and the Dallas Mavericks roared back from 15 points down in the fourth quarter to beat the Miami Heat 95-93 and tie the NBA finals at one game apiece. The Mavs outscored the Heat 22-5 down the stretch and pull off the biggest comeback win in an NBA finals since 1992.
2010
Armando Galarraga of the Detroit Tigers lost his bid for a perfect game with two outs in the ninth inning on a call that first base umpire Jim Joyce later admitted he blew. First baseman Miguel Cabrera cleanly fielded Jason Donald’s grounder to his right and makes an accurate throw to Galarraga covering the bag. The ball is there in time, and all of Comerica Park is ready to celebrate the 3-0 win over Cleveland, until Joyce emphatically signaled safe.
2008
Arizona State’s Katie Burkhart pitched a two-hitter to lead the second-ranked Sun Devils to a 3-0 victory over fourth-ranked Texas A&M to open their best-of-3 series at the Women’s College World Series. Burkhart (40-5) struck out 11 and retired 11 of the last 12 batters she faced in front of a then-record crowd of 7,062. ASU freshman Krista Donnenworth hit a two-run homer, one of three hits as she drove in all the runs. Losing pitcher Megan Gibson (40-4) and Jami Lobpries had doubles for A&M.
•
Kyle Colligan hit a pair of home runs to lift Texas A&M to a 13-5 victory over Houston to win the NCAA baseball tournament’s College Station Regional. The Aggies (46-17) advance to play at Rice in the super regionals.
2007
Louisiana-Lafayette left fielder Jefferies Tatford robbed Texas A&M’s Craig Stinson of a game-tying home run in the ninth inning as the Ragin’ Canjuns held on for a 5-4 victory in the winners’ bracket final of the NCAA baseball tournament’s College Station Regional.
1996
Annika Sorenstam closed with a 4-under 66 to win her second consecutive U.S. Women’s Open. Sorenstam’s 8-under 272 is the best ever in the Open.
1991
Andrettis finished 1-2-3 in the Miller 200 at Wisconsin State Fair Park Speedway in Milwaukee. Mario Andretti finished third, his son Michael won the race and his nephew John finished second.
1935
Babe Ruth, 40, announced his retirement as a player.
1947
After a six-year layoff, 13-year-old Honey Cloud won the second race at Aqueduct. His jockey, Clarence Minner, won his first ride in 10 years.
