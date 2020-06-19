JUNE 20
2010
Bryan’s Krey Bratsen was named the most valuable player in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Game at Dell Diamond. The Texas A&M signee went 3 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI.
•
Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland won the U.S. Open, holding off France’s Gregory Havret by one stroke to become the first European to win the event since 1970.
2006
Dwyane Wade capped his magnificent playoffs with 36 points and 10 rebounds to lead Miami past the Dallas Mavericks 95-92 as the Heat roared back from a two-game deficit to win the NBA Finals in six games.
2004
Retief Goosen captured his second U.S. Open in four years. In the toughest final round at the U.S. Open in 22 years, Goosen closed with a 1-over 71 for a two-shot victory made possible when Phil Mickelson three-putted from 5 feet on the 17th.
1994
Ernie Els of South Africa became the first foreign winner of the U.S. Open since 1981, beating Loren Roberts on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff.
1993
Lee Janzen holed a 30-foot chip for birdie on No. 16 and added birdies on the par-5 closing holes for a two-stroke victory over Payne Stewart in the U.S. Open. Janzen tied Jack Nicklaus’ record 272 total and Lee Trevino’s four straight rounds in the 60s.
1987
Scott Simpson shot a final-round 2-under 68 to beat Tom Watson by one stroke to win the U.S. Open.
•
The Dallas Sidekicks won the MISL title with a 4-3 overtime victory in the seventh game of the championship series over the Tacoma Stars.
1982
Tom Watson won the U.S. Open by two strokes over Jack Nicklaus.
1980
Roberto Duran won a 15-round decision over Sugar Ray Leonard in Montreal to win the world welterweight crown.
1976
Burton won the District 6 American Legion baseball tournament with an 18-3 victory over Bryan. Burton, led by Mark Kuecker and Rodney Hodde, took advantage of seven Bryan errors.
•
Jerry Pate, 22, won the U.S. Open by two strokes over Al Geiberger and Tom Weiskopf.
1966
Billy Casper beat Arnold Palmer by four strokes in a playoff to win the U.S. Open.
1964
Ken Venturi beat Tommy Jacobs by two strokes to win the U.S. Open.
1960
Floyd Patterson knocked out Ingemar Johansson in the fifth round in New York to become the first boxer to regain the world heavyweight title.
1940
Joe Louis stopped Arturo Godoy in the eighth round at Yankee Stadium to retain the world heavyweight title.
1936
Jesse Owens set a 100-meter record of 10.2 seconds at a track meet in Chicago.
