JUNE 21
2015
Jordan Spieth became the sixth player to win the Masters and the U.S. Open in the same year after Dustin Johnson three-putted from 12 feet on the final hole at Chambers Bay with a chance to win the championship himself. The 21-year-old Spieth became the youngest player to win two majors since Gene Sarazen in 1922 and was the youngest U.S. Open champion since Bobby Jones in 1923.
2012
Miami’s LeBron James capped his title bid with 26 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds as the Heat finished off the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-106 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Miami’s Chris Bosh added 23 points, and Dwyane Wade scored 20.
2011
California, which was on the verge of cutting its baseball program earlier in the school year, beat Texas A&M 7-3 in a College World Series elimination game.
The Golden Bears said in September that they was cutting five sports, including baseball. But in April after getting $9 million in donations, Cal announced the program would return for the 2012 season. The Bears celebrated with their first CWS victory since 1980.
Adam Smith gave A&M the lead with a solo home run in the fourth, but the Bears scored three runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth. A&M’s Kevin Gonzalez had three hits, and Michael Wacha (9-4) gave up seven runs in 6 2/3 innings, but only four runs were earned.
2000
Texas A&M head football coach R.C. Slocum said fullback Ja’Mar Toombs is back with the team and will play in the season opener against Notre Dame. Toombs was given additional penalties, including a brief jail stay, for violating terms of his probation from a marijuana possession conviction last year. Toombs’ probation was extended to Dec. 2001 after he pled guilty to driving under the influence on Jan. 29, 2000.
1997
The New York Liberty beat the Los Angeles Sparks 67-57 in the WNBA’s inaugural game. A crowd of 14,284 attended the game at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, California.
1994
Lori McNeil upset five-time champion Steffi Graf 7-5, 7-6 (7-5) in the first round of Wimbledon. Graf became the first reigning women’s champion to lose in the first round.
1971
Lee Trevino beat Jack Nicklaus by three strokes in a playoff to win the U.S. Open at Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania.
1970
Britain’s Tony Jacklin became the first English golfer in 46 years to win the U.S. Open, beating Dave Hill by seven strokes at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota.
1965
Gary Player became the third player to win golf’s four majors when he captured the U.S. Open. Player beat Kel Nagle by three strokes in a playoff at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis. Gene Sarazen and Ben Hogan also won the U.S. and British Opens, the Masters and the PGA Championship for a career Grand Slam.
1964
Jim Bunning of the Philadelphia Phillies pitched a perfect game against the New York Mets. The no-hitter gave Bunning one in each league, and the Phillies’ Gus Triandos became the first catcher to handle no-hitters in both leagues.
