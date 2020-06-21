JUNE 22
2014
Michelle Wie won the U.S. Women’s Open for her first major championship. She beat top-ranked Stacy Lewis by two shots.
2005
Texas A&M hired Nebraska pitching coach Rob Childress as its head baseball coach. The 36-year-old Childress spent the previous eight seasons with Nebraska, where Texas A&M athletic director Bill Byrne had been in charge from 1992-2002. Childress replaced Mark Johnson who was 876-433-3 in 21 seasons.
2012
Jerry Sandusky was convicted on 45 counts of sexually assaulting 10 boys over 15 years. The accusations had led to the firing of Joe Paterno, Penn State’s beloved coach who died of lung cancer Jan. 22. Penn State’s Board of Trustees ousted Paterno for what was called his “failure of leadership” surrounding allegations about Sandusky.
2001
Karrie Webb set two scoring records in the LPGA Championship in shooting a 7-under 64 for a three-stroke lead. Webb, at 11-under 131, broke the 36-hole scoring record by two strokes. Webb shot a 29 on the front nine for the lowest nine-hole score in the 47-year history of the championship.
1994
The Houston Rockets, led by Hakeem Olajuwon, won their first NBA title, beating New York 90-84 in Game 7 of the finals. Olajuwon had 25 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks.
1981
John McEnroe threw a tantrum in his 7-6 (5), 7-5, 6-3 first-round win over Tom Gullikson in the opening day at Wimbledon. McEnroe’s return of Gullickson’s serve was ruled out by chair umpire Edward James. McEnroe shouted his famous line, “You cannot be serious.” He then called James “the pits of the world” and an “incompetent fool.” Tournament referee Fred Hoyles was called to the court after James hits McEnroe with a point penalty. After McEnroe’s arguments with Hoyle went unsatisfied, Gullikson held serve and McEnroe cursed Hoyle on the changeover, prompting another point penalty. He was later fined $1,500.
1979
Larry Holmes stopped Mike Weaver in the 12th round to retain the WBC heavyweight title at Madison Square Garden in New York.
1938
In a rematch portrayed in both countries as good vs. evil, Joe Louis of the U.S. knocked out Germany’s Max Schmeling at 2:04 of the first round at Yankee Stadium to retain the world heavyweight title.
