JUNE 23
2010
Oklahoma president David Boren said the Sooners and Texas A&M had offers from both the Pac-12 and the Southeastern Conference before opting to stay in the Big 12. Boren said A&M and Oklahoma were a package deal with Oklahoma State, Texas and Texas Tech for the Pac-12, but that the SEC invited only the Sooners and Aggies.
2005
Tim Duncan came up huge in the second half and was chosen finals MVP and Manu Ginobili had another breakthrough performance to lead the San Antonio Spurs past the Detroit Pistons 81-74 in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.
1999
The Hockey Hall of Fame waived the usual three-year waiting period and announced that Wayne Gretzky will be part of the Class of 1999.
1996
Michael Johnson broke the world record in the 200 meters, running 19.66 seconds at the U.S. track and field trials in Atlanta. The previous mark of 19.72 was set by Italy’s Pietro Mennea in 1979 in Mexico City.
1985
Laffit Pincay Jr. rode Greinton to a 1 3/4-length victory over Precisionist in the Hollywood Gold Cup, to join Willie Shoemaker as the only jockeys in history to surpass $100 million in purse earnings.
1974
Madisonville defeated Damon 9-8 in nine innings and 2-0 to win the Bryan Optimist fastpitch softball tournament for a second straight year. Former A&M Consolidated standout Robbie Schleider and Ray Court hit home runs in the nightcap as Jeff Smith threw a one-hitter.
•
Sandra Haynie won the LPGA championship by two strokes over JoAnne Carner.
1972
President Nixon signed the Higher Education Act of 1972. Title IX of this congressional act bars sex bias in athletics and other activities at colleges receiving federal assistance.
1963
Julius Boros won a three-way playoff to take the U.S. Open. Boros beat Jacky Cupit by three strokes and Arnold Palmer by six.
1939
Former football great Bronko Nagurski beat Lou Thesz to win the National Wrestling Association World Heavyweight title in at the Coliseum in Houston. Thesz was largely considered the greatest wrestler of all time. Houston Mayor Holcombe reportedly presented Bronko with a $10,000 diamond studded belt.
1922
Walter Hagen became the first native-born American to win the British Open. Hagen shot a 300 to beat Jim Barness and George Duncan by one stroke at Royal St. George’s Golf Club.
1917
In baseball’s greatest relief effort, Ernie Shore of the Boston Red Sox retired 26 batters for a 4-0 victory over Washington. Shore relieved Babe Ruth with nobody out and a man on first, who was cut down stealing.
