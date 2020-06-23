JUNE 24
2018
Harry Kane scored a hat trick to propel England to its most emphatic World Cup victory and into the knockout stage. With John Stones heading in twice and Jesse Lingard curling in a shot, England beat Panama 6-1 and scored its most goals ever in a World Cup game.
2013
Bryan Bickell and Dave Bolland scored 17 seconds apart in the final 1:16 of the third period and the Chicago Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup with a stunning 3-2 comeback victory in Game 6 over the Boston Bruins.
•
Caldwell’s Phillip Jungman won his second straight national skeet title Friday in the last day of the National Junior Olympic Shooting Championships at the International Shotgun Range at Fort Carson outside Colorado Springs, Colo.
2010
John Isner outlasted Nicolas Mahut in the longest match in tennis history. Isner hit a backhand winner to win the last of the match’s 980 points, and take the fifth set 70-68. The first-round match took 11 hours, 5 minutes over three days, lasting so long it was suspended because of darkness — two nights in a row. Play resumed at 59-all and continued for more than an hour before Isner won 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (3), 70-68.
•
John Wall was selected as the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft by the Washington Wizards, and a record number of Kentucky teammates followed him with four more picked in the top 30 selections, making them the first school ever to have five players taken in the first round.
2001
Karrie Webb, 26, captured the LPGA Championship by two strokes to become the youngest woman to complete the Grand Slam.
1990
Criminal Type became the first horse to win consecutive $1 million races after capturing the Hollywood Gold Cup. He had previously won the $1 million Pimlico Special on May 12.
1968
Canada’s Sandra Post beat Kathy Whitworth by seven strokes in a playoff to become the first non-U.S. player and rookie to win the LPGA championship.
1958
Brazil, led by 17-year-old Pele, beat France 5-2 in a semifinal of the World Cup. With Brazil up 2-1 in the second half, Pele scored three consecutive goals.
1928
John Farrell beat Bobby Jones by one stroke in a 36-hole playoff to win the U.S. Open.
1911
John McDermott became the first American-born winner of the U.S. Open when he beat Michael Brady and George Simpson in a playoff. McDermott finished two strokes ahead of Brady and five strokes better than Simpson.
