JUNE 26
2014
The United States reached the knockout stage of consecutive World Cups for the first time. Germany beat the U.S. 1-0 to win Group G, but the Americans held onto second place when Portugal defeated Ghana 2-1 in a game played simultaneously.
FIFA banned Uruguay striker Luis Suarez from all football activities for four months for biting an opponent at the World Cup, ruling him out of the rest of the tournament and the start of the upcoming Premier League season.
2013
Former A&M Consolidated golfer Alan Bratton was been named head men’s golf coach at Oklahoma State. Bratton had been the women’s head coach the last two seasons. Bratton won the Class 4A state title in 1989 as a junior, beating Highland Park’s Trip Kuehne in a playoff. He was a two-time All-American at Oklahoma State and shared the Jack Nicklaus Award as the national player of the year in 1994 with Texas’ Justin Leonard.
Seven-time champion Roger Federer was stunned by 116th-ranked Sergiy Stakhovsky in the second round of Wimbledon, his earliest loss in a Grand Slam tournament in 10 years.
2012
Major college football finally got a playoff. A committee of university presidents approved the BCS commissioners’ plan for a four-team playoff to start in the 2014 season. The new format created a pair of national semifinals. No. 1 will play No. 4 and No. 2 will play No. 3. The teams will be selected by a committee, similar to the way the NCAA basketball tournament field is set.
2011
Top-ranked Yani Tseng won the LPGA Championship by 10 strokes and, at 22, became the youngest player to win four LPGA Tour majors.
2005
Birdie Kim holed a 30-yard bunker shot to birdie the 18th hole and win the U.S. Women’s Open.
Justin Gatlin cemented his status as America’s fastest human by winning the 200 meters, becoming the first man in 20 years to sweep the sprints at the U.S. track and field championships. A day after winning the 100, Gatlin won the 200 in 20.04 seconds. The last man to win both races at the U.S. meet was Kirk Baptiste in 1985.
2002
In one of the most extraordinary days at the All England Club, seven-time champion Pete Sampras, 1992 winner Andre Agassi and No. 2-seeded Marat Safin all lost — throwing the Wimbledon tournament wide open. For the first time in the Open era, five of the top-eight seeded men’s players were eliminated before the third round.
1998
Jamaica became the first Caribbean nation to win a World Cup soccer match since Cuba beat Romania in 1938.
1990
Jennifer Capriati, 14, defeated Helen Kelesi 6-3, 6-1 in the first round to become the youngest winner of a match in Wimbledon history.
1985
The Texas Supreme Court ruled that five symbols — including Ol’ Sarge, the Gig ‘Em Aggies thumb sign and the ATM logo — are Texas A&M property. But M&M Designs of Huntsville along with the Texas Aggie Book Store, the University Book Store, Loupot’s Book Store and Rother’s Book Store contend that Texas A&M does not own the symbols and should not charge a royalty for their use. The book stores are considering asking the Supreme Court to rehear the case.
A&M Consolidated pitcher Curry Harden, expected to be a walk-on at Mississippi State, signed a scholarship with the University of Texas.
1959
Ingemar Johansson knocked out Floyd Patterson in the third round at Yankee Stadium to win the world heavyweight title.
1925
Jim Barnes won the British Open with a one-stroke win over Ted Ray and Archie Compston at Prestwick Golf Club in South Ayrshire, Scotland. It was the last Open scheduled for just two days, at 36 holes each, and the last held at Prestwick. In the morning, MacDonald Smith took a five-shot over Barnes and Compston. Smith shot an 82 in the final round and finishes fourth.
