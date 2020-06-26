JUNE 27
2017
Florida scored four runs in the eighth inning to pull away from LSU, and the Gators beat their Southeastern Conference rival 6-1 to complete a two-game sweep in the College World Series finals for their first national title in baseball. LSU lost for the first time in seven appearances in a championship game.
2012
Texas A&M sophomore swimmer Breeja Larson edged world champion Rebecca Soni to win the 100-meter breaststroke at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials and earn herself a ticket to the London Olympics. Larson won in 1 minute, 5.92 seconds, with Soni closing quickly in 1:05.99 to take the second spot on the U.S. team.
2010
Cristie Kerr cruiser to a 12-stroke victory in the LPGA Championship in one of the most lopsided wins at a major. Kerr led wire-to-wire, closing with a 6-under 66 for a 19-under 269 total. Kerr broke the tournament record for victory margin of 11 set by Betsy King in 1992 and matched the second-biggest victory in a major.
2006
Roger Federer won his record 42nd straight grass-court match, beating Richard Gasquet 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 to open his bid for a fourth consecutive Wimbledon championship. Federer broke the record he shared with Bjorn Borg, the five-time Wimbledon champion who won 41 straight matches on grass from 1976-1981.
2005
Kyle Hardee, who was an assistant football coach at Centerville for 13 years, was elevated to head coach, replacing Keith Gardner who was hired at Alto. Hardee also was the boys basketball coach for 11 years.
•
Brian Mullinnix, who had been the defensive coordinator and head baseball coach at Normangee for six seasons, was elevated to athletic director and head football coach to replace Keith Thomas who was hired at Groveton.
2000
Somerville boys basketball coach Rodney Terry was hired by Angleton, his alma mater. The 26-year-old Terry, a three-sport star at Angleton, was 47-21 at Somerville where he took the unranked Yeguas to the Class 2A state tournament in 1994.
1999
Juli Inkster shot a 6-under 65 to win the LPGA Championship, becoming the second woman to win the modern career Grand Slam. Pat Bradley won her Grand Slam 13 years earlier.
1992
Top-seeded Jim Courier, the Australian and French Open champion, lost 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 to qualifier Andrei Olhovskiy of Russia at Wimbledon. It was the first time in Wimbledon history a qualifier beat the top
1971
JoAnne Carner won the U.S. Women’s Open with a seven-stroke victory over Kathy Whitworth.
1924
Walter Hagen won his second British Open. Hagen finished with a 301 to edge Ernest Whitcombe by one stroke at Royal Liverpool Golf Club at Hoylake, England. Hagen, who won in 1922, was the Open’s first winner born in the United States.
