JUNE 28
2012
Kentucky became the first school to go 1-2 in the NBA Draft. New Orleans Hornets selected Kentucky forward Anthony Davis with the No. 1 pick. Then Charlotte followed by taking fellow freshman Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. The Wildcats joined University of Nevada, Las Vegas with six players drafted in the entire draft. UNLV had six players drafted in 1977 — but none in the first round.
2009
Mariano Rivera earned his 500th save, becoming the second reliever to reach the milestone, and the New York Yankees beat the Mets 4-2 for a Subway Series sweep.
2007
Frank Thomas hit his 500th home run to become the 21st major leaguer to reach the career mark.
•
Craig Biggio became the 27th player in major league history to get 3,000 hits in Houston’s 8-5 11-inning victory over Colorado.
2005
Texas A&M’s Antoine Wright was picked 15th in the first round of the NBA draft by the New Jersey Nets. He became the highest pick in school history, topping Sonny Parker who went 17th to Golden State in 1976. A&M’s other first-round pick was Brooks Thompson going 27th to Orlando in 1994.
1997
Evander Holyfield, bleeding badly from his right ear after being bitten by Mike Tyson, retained the WBA heavyweight championship in Las Vegas when Tyson is disqualified after the third round.
1971
Muhammad Ali won a four-year legal battle to overturn his 1967 conviction for draft evasion in an 8-0 vote by the U.S. Supreme Court.
1966
Ernie Terrell scored a unanimous 15-round decision over Doug Jones in Houston to win the WBA title, which had been stripped from Muhammad Ali.
1953
Betsy Rawls won the U.S. Women’s Open with a six-stroke playoff victory over Jacqueline Pung.
1939
Joe Louis stopped Tony Galento in the fourth round at Yankee Stadium to retain the world heavyweight title.
