JUNE 29
2015
Former Texas A&M golfer Jeff Maggert won the U.S. Senior Open. He closed with a 5-under 65 to beat defending champ Colin Montgomerie by two strokes. Maggert finished at 10-under 270. It was Maggert’s second major victory on the Champions Tour, having won the Regions Tradition last year.
2012
Texas A&M hired Eric Hyman as athletic director. Hyman, 61, had been at South Carolina seven years after eight years at TCU.
•
The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency filed formal charges against Lance Armstrong, accusing the seven-time Tour de France winner of using performance-enhancing drugs throughout the best years of his career.
2009
The new retractable roof over Centre Court at Wimbledon was closed after rain halted play during a fourth-round match with Amelie Mauresmo leading top-ranked Dinara Safina, 6-4, 1-4.
2008
Two weeks away from her 20th birthday, Inbee Park became the youngest winner of the U.S. Women’s Open by closing with a 2-under 71. Her four-shot victory over Helen Alfredsson, who shot 75, was the largest in the Women’s Open since Karrie Webb won by eight shots at Pine Needles in 2001.
2007
After 16 years in Europe, the NFL shut down its developmental league.
2004
Randy Johnson of the Arizona Diamondbacks became the fourth pitcher to record 4,000 strikeouts when he struck out San Diego’s Jeff Cirillo in the eighth inning of the Padres’ 3-2 win.
1994
Martina Navratilova set a Wimbledon record by playing her 266th career match. Navratilova passed Billie Jean King’s record of 265 when she and Manon Bollegraf beat Ingelisa Driehuis and Maja Muric 6-4, 6-2 in a doubles quarterfinal.
1990
Orangefield quarterback and baseball pitcher Jeff Granger, an A&M signee who was drafted in the 14th round by the Minnesota Twins, turned down a $100,000 offer and said he’ll attend school. “Three years from now, maybe I will get a higher draft selection,” he told the Port Arthur News.
•
Dave Stewart of the Oakland A’s pitched the first of two no-hitters on this day, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 5-0. Fernando Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Dodgers duplicated Stewart’s feat, throwing a 6-0 no-hitter against the St. Louis Cardinals. It was the first time in major league history that two no-hitters were pitched in the two leagues on the same day.
1980
Texas A&M’s Jimmy Howard, the Southwest Conference high jump champ, made the U.S. Olympic Team. He cleared 7 feet, 3.5 inches to be one of three to make the team from the 18 finalists.
1974
Women’s sports at Texas A&M want to remain separate from the men’s programs and be part of the P.E. Department in a proposal made to A&M president Jack K. Williams. The women’s 10 sports submitted a budget of $44,925 to supplement coaches’ salaries and money for a full time women’s athletic director. “We feel at this time it would be better for us to stay apart from the athletic department,” said Kay Don, who directed the women’s sports last season in addition to being an instructor in the P.E. Department.
•
Jay Williams, Bryan director of Parks and Recreation, was picked by the new World Football League as one of its 42 officials.
1969
Donna Caponi beat Peggy Wilson by one stroke to win the U.S. Women’s Open.
1958
Brazil, led by Pele, beat Sweden 5-2 in Stockholm to become the first team to win the World Cup outside its continent. The 17-year-old, coming off a hat-trick in Brazil’s 5-2 semifinal victory over France, scored twice in the final. Pele’s first and memorable goal came in the 55th minute to put Brazil ahead 3-1. Pele controlled the ball in the penalty area with his thigh, flips it over the head of the defender and smashed it past a helpless Kalle Svensson. Pele sealed the win with a headed goal in stoppage time.
1957
Jackie Pung lost the U.S. Women’s Open when she turned in an incorrect scorecard. Betsy Rawls was declared the winner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.