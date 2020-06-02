Here were the top stories in The Eagle on this date in history:
JUNE 3
2017
UCLA defeated the Texas A&M softball team 8-2 in an elimination game at the Women’s College World Series. Fifth-seeded UCLA broke open the game with a five-run seventh inning. The ninth-seeded Aggies (47-13), making their first WCWS appearance since 2008, were coming off an 8-0 loss to top-seeded Florida.
2015
Novak Djokovic ended Rafael Nadal’s 39-match French Open winning streak, beating the nine-time champion 7-5, 6-3, 6-1 in a surprisingly lopsided quarterfinal. It was only the second defeat for Nadal in 72 career matches at Roland Garros. The other came in the fourth round in 2009 against Robin Soderling.
•
Florida won its second straight national championship in softball behind Lauren Haeger’s complete game in a 4-1 victory over Michigan.
2014
Kirsti Merritt hit a three-run homer to help the Florida softball team defeat Alabama 6-3 to win its first national championship.
2012
TCU defeated Texas A&M 10-2 in a losers’ bracket game at the NCAA baseball tournament’s College Station Regional. The Aggies (43-18) struggled on the mound, at the plate and in the field in their attempt to reach the College World Series for a second straight year.
2011
Roger Federer ended Novak Djokovic’s perfect season and 43-match winning streak, beating him 7-6 (5), 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5) in the French Open semifinals.
•
Magnolia defeated the top-ranked Brenham baseball team 3-2 to even their best-of-3 Class 4A regional championship series. Unranked Magnolia (25-14) beat the defending state champions for the first time in four meetings this season.
2008
Arizona State’s Katie Burkhart allowed only four hits in an 11-0 victory over fourth-ranked Texas A&M as the second-ranked ASU softball team won its first Women’s College World Series title. ASU (66-5) won 10 straight postseason games, outscoring the opposition 56-3 over that stretch.
2007
Texas A&M won a pair of elimination games in the NCAA baseball tournament’s College Station Regional, grabbing a 10-4 victory over Ohio State and 4-1 against Louisiana-Lafayette.
A&M’s Blake Stouffer hit for the cycle against Ohio State, completing it with a double in the eighth inning. His seventh straight hit in the tournament also gave him his sixth RBI of the game. His three-run homer in the third gave A&M a 4-0 lead. He started with a single in the first and hit an RBI triple in the fifth.
A&M’s Scott Migi (7-3) pitched his best game of the season by scattering nine hits over seven-plus innings against ULL.
2001
Karrie Webb won the U.S. Women’s Open in a runaway for the second year in a row. Webb shot a 1-under 69 for an eight-stroke victory, the largest margin at a Women’s Open in 21 years.
1995
Pedro Martinez of Montreal pitched nine perfect innings against San Diego before giving up a leadoff double to Bip Roberts in the 10th inning of the Expos’ 1-0 win.
1992
Chicago’s Michael Jordan scored a record 35 points, including a record six 3-pointers, in the first half as the Bulls beat Portland 122-89 in the opening game of the NBA Finals. Jordan finished with 39 points as Chicago finished only two points shy of the largest victory margin in the Finals.
1991
Thomas Hearns became a world champion for the sixth time, capturing the World Boxing Association’s light-heavyweight title with a 12-round unanimous decision over Virgil Hill.
1988
Texas A&M won the men’s 4x100-meter relay at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in 38.84 seconds. Lawrence Felton, Derrick Florence, Andre Cason and Stanley Kerr gave A&M its first NCAA relay title.
1984
Patty Sheehan won the LPGA Championship by a record 10 strokes over Beth Daniel and Pat Bradley.
1961
Sherluck, ridden by Braulio Baeza, won the Belmont Stakes. Carry Beck, the winner of the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness, finished seventh.
1957
Stephen F. Austin defeated Bay City 2-0 in 12 innings to complete a sweep of their best-of-3 Class 3A baseball regionals series to advance to the state tournament.
SFA’s Joe Brooks Thompson pitched a five-hitter, striking out 12 with one walk and one hit batsman. SFA’s Roy Carpenter hit a leadoff double in the 12th, eventually scoring on a balk. Thompson and Joe Burt each had two hits.
Bay City catcher David Kristynik, who had two hits, was scheduled to sign a football scholarship with Texas after the game.
•
Elgin defeated A&M Consolidated 3-2 in 11 innings in the opener of their best-of-3 Class 2A regional baseball series. Consol’s Alton Arnold struck out 27 in 10 innings, allowing only one hit and walking four. Elgin scored two runs in the fourth on a single, a walk, a balk and two errors. Consol’s Edgar Feldman hit a triple.
1944
Bounding Home, ridden by G.L. Smith, won the Belmont Stakes by one-half length over Pensive, the winner of the Kentucky Derby and Preakness.
1932
Lou Gehrig became the first major league player to hit four consecutive home runs in a game, giving the New York Yankees a 20-13 win over the Philadelphia A’s.
Gehrig’s feat, however, was overshadowed that day by the resignation of John McGraw, manager of the New York Giants for 30 years.
