JUNE 4
2013
Keilani Ricketts homered and drove in four runs, and Michelle Gascoigne pitched a three-hit shutout as Oklahoma won the NCAA softball championship by beating Tennessee 4-0 in Game 2 of the Women’s College World Series finals.
2011
Top-ranked Brenham shut out Magnolia 10-0 to win the deciding game in their Class 4A baseball regional championship series. Eric Stegent pitched a one-hitter, and Chance Bolcerek drove in four runs to send the defending state champion Cubs (36-6) back to Austin.
2009
Randy Johnson earned his 300th win, becoming the 24th major league pitcher to reach the milestone by leading San Francisco to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Nationals in the first game of a doubleheader.
1998
Louisiana Tech women’s basketball assistant Kim Mulkey-Robertson became the third person to turn down Texas A&M’s job offer as head coach, following North Carolina’s Sylvia Hatchell and Tennessee assistant Mickie DeMoss.
1993
Texas A&M’s Jeff Granger, who the day before was a first-round pick by the Kansas City Royals, pitched the top-seeded Aggies to a 5-1 victory over Kansas in the first round of the College World Series. Granger (15-3) struck out seven in eight innings, allowing five hits. A&M’s Brian Thomas hit his 15th home run of the season for a revamped lineup that lost third baseman Lee Fedora after he took a bad-hop grounder off the mouth during batting practice.
1990
Penn State officially was voted into the Big Ten Conference. The school became the conference’s 11th member and first addition to the Midwest-based league since Michigan State in 1949.
1988
Texas A&M’s Mike Stulce became only the second freshman post-World War II to win the men’s shot put at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field championships with a heave of 62 feet, 3 ¾ inches. The other freshman winner was SMU’s Michael Carter in 1980. A&M finished fourth in the final team standings, which at the time was best in school history.
1987
Danny Harris defeated Edwin Moses with a 47.56-second mark in the 400 hurdles at a meet in Madrid, Spain, ending the longest winning streak in track and field history. Moses, who finished .13 seconds behind Harris, had won 122 consecutive races beginning in Aug. 26, 1977.
1966
Ameroid, ridden by Bill Boland, won the Belmont Stakes by 2½ lengths over Buffle. Kauai King, the Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner, finished fourth.
1932
Faireno, ridden by Tommy Malley, won the Belmont Stakes by 1½ lengths over Osculator. Burgoo King, the Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner, didn’t race.
1927
The United States won the first Ryder Cup golf tournament by beating Britain 9½-2½.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.