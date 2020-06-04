JUNE 5
2017
The Texas A&M baseball team held on for a 4-3 victory over Houston to win the NCAA Houston Regional. With runners on first and third, Houston’s Connor Wong struck out to end the game three pitches after lining a shot into the left-field corner that was just foul. A&M’s Stephen Kolek (4-4) pitched 8 1/3 innings.
2016
Texas A&M’s Turner Larkins (3-0) worked a season-best 5 2/3 innings in leading the top-ranked Aggie baseball team to an 8-2 victory over Minnesota to win the NCAA College Station Regional. A&M went 3-0 in regional play for the first time since 1999 when the overall tournament adopted the Super Regional format.
2011
Arizona reliever Nick Cunningham pitched 5 2/3 shutout innings to help the 23rd-ranked Wildcats to a 7-4 victory over eighth-ranked Texas A&M in the NCAA baseball tournament’s College Station Regional, forcing a second championship game.
Rafael Nadal won his record-tying sixth French Open title, beating Roger Federer 7-5, 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-1 in the final. It was the fourth final at Roland Garros between the two players, with Nadal winning all four. The Spaniard matched Bjorn Borg’s record of six French Open titles and earned his 10th overall Grand Slam title.
2010
Miami’s Scott Lawson hit three home runs and the 11th-ranked Hurricanes cruised to a 14-1 victory over 20th-ranked Texas A&M in the winners’ bracket of the NCAA baseball tournament’s Coral Gables Regional. In the day’s first game, Florida International’s Garrett Wittels went 3 for 5 to extend his hitting streak to 56 games in the Panthers’ season-ending 15-9 loss to Dartmouth.
2005
Spanish teenager Rafael Nadal beat unseeded Mariano Puerta of Argentina in four sets to win the French Open men’s singles title. The No. 4-seeded Nadal became the youngest men’s Grand Slam champion since Pete Sampras won the U.S. Open at 19 in 1990.
2004
Smarty Jones lost his Triple Crown bid and his perfect record when Birdstone ran him down near the finish of a thrilling Belmont Stakes. Birdstone, a 36-1 long shot ridden by Edgar Prado, returned $74, $14 and $8.60.
2003
Waco Midway defeated the Brenham baseball team 4-2 in the Class 4A state semifinals behind Neil Christian (12-1), who pitched a six-hitter. Brenham (33-4), the defending state champion, had six hits, two by Adrian Escobar.
2000
Japan’s Shigeki Maruyama took golf’s magic number one notch lower by shooting a 58 during qualifying for the U.S. Open. The score was not recognized as a PGA Tour record because it happened in a qualifying round. Maruyama, carding 29 on both nines, had 11 birdies and an eagle on the par-71 South course at Woodmont Country Club, one of 12 sectional qualifying sites for the U.S. Open.
1999
Steffi Graf won her sixth French Open title and her first Grand Slam championship in almost three years, beating top-ranked Martina Hingis 4-6, 7-5, 6-2. Graf became the first woman in the open era to beat the top three players in the world at the same event. On her way to the final, Graf beat No. 2 Lindsay Davenport and No. 3 Monica Seles.
Clemson defeated the Texas A&M baseball team 10-3 to even their best-of-3 Super Regional at Olsen Field.
Charismatic lost his bid to become the 12th Triple Crown winner when he fractured his left front cannon bone and sesamoid while finishing third to Lemon Drop Kid in the Belmont Stakes.
1998
Doug Dunakey became the fourth golfer to shoot a 59 on a major tour — and the second in three weeks on the Nike Tour. Dunakey needed a par on the final hole for a 58, but he three-putt, missing a 2-footer and settling for the 59 at the Miami Valley Open.
Texas A&M senior Rosa Jolivet won the women’s 400 meters at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in a school-record 55.24 seconds. She became only the program’s second individual winner at the NCAA outdoor meet, joining high jumper Melinda Clark (1989).
1985
Steve Cauthen won the Epsom Derby aboard Slip Anchor and became the only American jockey to win both the English and Kentucky Derbies. Cauthen had ridden Affirmed to victory in the 1978 Kentucky Derby.
1961
The newly formed American Basketball League adopted the 3-point field goal.
1943
Count Fleet, ridden by Johnny Longden, won the Triple Crown with a 25-length romp over Fairy Manhunt in the Belmont Stakes. Count Fleet was such a heavy favorite for the race at 1-20 odds that no place or show wagering on him was allowed.
1937
War Admiral, ridden by Charles Kurtsinger, won the Triple Crown with a three-length victory over Sceneshifter in the Belmont Stakes.
1925
Willie McFarlane beat Bobby Jones by one stroke in the second round of a playoff to capture the U.S. Open.
