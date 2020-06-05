JUNE 6
2015
TCU pounded out 18 hits in a 13-4 victory over the Texas A&M baseball team to open the Fort Worth Super Regional. TCU’s Derek Odell had four hits and was one of six Horned Frogs with multiple hits. A&M starting pitcher Grayson Long (9-1) lasted only three innings. Jonathan Moroney had four hits and Blake Allemand three in a losing effort.
•
Tiger Woods reached a new low with the highest score of his career — an 85 in the Memorial at Muirfield Village, the course where he has won eight times. Woods ended his front nine of the third round with back-to-back double bogeys and finished with a quadruple-bogey 8.
•
American Pharoah led all the way to win the Belmont Stakes by 5½ lengths, becoming the first horse in 37 years to win the Triple Crown by sweeping the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes. The bay colt, trained by Bob Baffert and ridden by Victor Espinoza, was the 12th horse and first since Affirmed in 1978 to win the Triple Crown.
2013
Houston St. Pius X quarterback Kohl Stewart, a Texas A&M signee, was selected fourth overall in the major league baseball draft by Minnesota. “So much love from the Twins fans, can’t wait to meet you guys,” tweeted Stewart, who received a congratulatory tweet from Aggie quarterback Johnny Manziel.
2011
The Bowl Championship Series stripped the Southern California Trojans of their 2004 title, leaving that season without a BCS champion. BCS officials vacated the championship after the Trojans were hit with heavy NCAA sanctions for rules violations committed during the 2004 and ’05 seasons.
2010
Texas A&M won a pair of games at the NCAA baseball tournament’s Coral Gables Regional, defeating Dartmouth 4-3 and 11th-ranked Miami 11-7. A&M tied Dartmouth with a solo home run by Joe Patterson in the eighth inning, and Kevin Gonzalez homered to lead off the ninth. John Stilson (9-1) pitched three shutout innings for the victory. A&M scored all of its runs against Miami in the middle innings. Matt Juengel had three hits and drove in four runs. Patterson drove in three runs, and Stilson pitched 3 2/3 shutout innings for his 10th save.
2008
Texas A&M junior place-kicker Matt Szymanski, who graduated from A&M Consolidated a year early, is transferring. He made 17 of 30 field goals with a long of 45 yards for the Aggies. He made 19 of 26 field goals his last season at Consol, including a 61-yarder in the Class 5A state semifinals against Euless Trinity. He kicked without a tee at Consol to prepare for college.
2007
Trevor Hoffman became the first major leaguer with 500 career saves when he closed out the San Diego Padres’ 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.
2004
Texas A&M beat fourth-ranked Rice 7-5 to win the NCAA baseball tournament’s Houston Regional. Justin Ruggiano hit a grand slam in the eighth off Rice ace Philip Humber. Freshman Kyle Nicholson (3-0) pitched 1 1/3 innings of relief for the victory. Rice beat A&M 3-1 earlier in the day to force a second championship game.
2003
Bryan hired Buffalo girls basketball coach John Shelton. Under Shelton, 41, Buffalo reached the last two state tournaments and won the Class 2A title in 2002.
1999
Andre Agassi rallied to win the French Open and became the fifth man to complete a career Grand Slam. After losing the first two sets, Agassi surged back to beat Andrei Medvedev 1-6, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4. Agassi won the 1992 Wimbledon, 1994 U.S. Open and 1995 Australian Open.
•
Ninth-inning home runs by Steve Scarborough and Steven Truitt rallied Texas A&M to a 5-4 victory over Clemson to win their NCAA baseball tournament’s College Station Super Regional, advancing to the College World Series. Clemson reliever Chris Heck (6-1) had not allowed a home run in his last 17 games.
1998
Texas A&M senior Larry Wade won the 110-meter hurdles at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in 13.37 seconds.
•
Real Quiet is denied the Triple Crown when Victory Gallop edged him at the wire in the Belmont Stakes.
1993
LSU took advantage of five Texas A&M errors to wipe out a five-run deficit in a 13-8 victory in a College World Series winners’ bracket game.
LSU’s Chris Cooley’s two-out, bloop single in the bottom of the eighth gave LSU a 9-8 lead. That was set up by A&M failing to cover first base on an intended sacrifice bunt that went for a hit. LSU’s Todd Walker put the game out of reach with a grand slam, his 20th homer of the season.
Top-seeded A&M (53-10) built a 7-2 lead aided by an RBI single and sacrifice fly from Lee Fedora, who went 3 for 3 with three RBIs after missing the CWS opener after taking a bad-hop grounder in the mouth during batting practice.
1987
Bet Twice, ridden by Craig Perret, breezed to a 14-length victory in the Belmont Stakes to deny Alysheba the Triple Crown. Alysheba was a distant fourth.
•
West Germany’s Steffi Graf, eight days shy of her 18th birthday, became the youngest women’s champion of the French Open when she beat Martina Navratilova 6-4, 4-6, 8-6.
1981
Summing, ridden by George Martins, won the Belmont Stakes, spoiling Pleasant Colony’s Triple Crown bid.
1957
Stephen F. Austin rallied for a 5-4, eight-inning victory over Garland at the Class 3A state baseball tournament. SFA, making its third trip to the nine-year-old UIL tournament, won for the first time.
SFA’s Butch Sheffield had three of the team’s state-tournament record eight stolen bases along with three hits. Roy Carpenter added two doubles and two hitless innings of relief for the victory. Garland built a 4-1 lead on a two-run homer by Lynn Skelton, the first at the state tourney. SFA tied the score on Herrera’s squeeze bunt in the sixth. Carpenter then opened the eighth with a double and the next three batters — John Hudson, Anastacio Herrera and John Rocha — all walked.
1936
Granville, ridden by James Stout, won the Belmont Stakes by a neck over Mr. Bones. Bold Venture, the Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner, did not run in the race.
1924
Cyril Walker captured the U.S. Open with a three-stroke victory over Bobby Jones.
1919
Man o’ War won his first race, a five-furlong contest over a straightaway at Belmont Park. The 3-to-5 favorite won by six lengths, covering the distance in 59 seconds.
