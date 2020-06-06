JUNE 7
2015
Blake Allemand’s sacrifice fly gave the Texas A&M baseball team a 2-1 walk-off victory over TCU to force a deciding game in the Fort Worth Super Regional. TCU (48-13) tied the game in the top of the ninth inning on a sacrifice fly.
2014
Maria Sharapova won her second French Open title in three years, overcoming some shaky serving to beat fourth-seeded Simona Halep 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-4 in the final.
•
California Chrome failed in his bid to win the first Triple Crown in 36 years, losing the Belmont Stakes to long shot Tonalist. The Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner finished in a dead-heat for fourth with Wicked Strong.
2013
Texas A&M sophomore Deon Lendore was second in the 400 meters (44.94 seconds) and senior teammate Henry Lelei was second in the 3,000 steeplechase (8:23.16) at the NCAA Outdoor Track& Field Championships.
2010
Texas A&M right-hander Barret Loux was drafted sixth by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the major league baseball draft.
2009
Roger Federer completed a career Grand Slam by winning his first French Open title. Federer also won his 14th major title to tie Pete Sampras’ record by sweeping surprise finalist Robin Soderling 6-1, 7-6 (1), 6-4.
2008
Rice defeated the Texas A&M baseball team 9-7, taking advance of Aggie mistakes in the opener of their Super Regional series in Houston. A&M pitchers Brooks Raley and Kyle Thebeau walked or hit five batters. The Aggies also committed an error that allowed a run to score and had a weak throw allow another run to score.
•
Da’ Tara spoiled Big Brown’s bid for a Triple Crown by winning the Belmont Stakes. Da’ Tara, a 38-1 long shot ridden by Alan Garcia, went wire-to-wire and won by 5 1/4 lengths over Denis of Cork, finishing in 2 minutes, 29.65 seconds. Big Brown, the 1-4 favorite, was eased up in the homestretch by jockey Kent Desormeaux and finished so far behind that his margin of defeat isn’t charted.
2006
New Jersey became the first state to institute a statewide steroid-testing policy for high school athletes.
1995
Hakeem Olajuwon’s tip-in with 0.3 seconds left gave Houston a 120-118 overtime win in Game 1 of the NBA Finals over the Orlando Magic.
Trailing by 20 points in the first half, Houston was led by Kenny Smith, whose Finals record seventh 3-pointer sent the game into overtime. Orlando’s Nick Anderson’s missed four free throws in the last 10.5 seconds of regulation that allowed Houston to stay in the game.
1986
Danzig Connection, ridden by Chris McCarron, won the Belmont Stakes by 1¼ lengths over Johns Treasure to give trainer Woody Stephens his fifth straight Belmont victory.
1969
Arts and Letters, ridden by Braulio Baeza, ended Majestic Prince’s bid for the Triple Crown with a 5½-length victory in the Belmont Stakes.
1957
Stephen F. Austin defeated Cuero 6-2 to win the Class 3A state baseball tournament.
SFA’s Jack Stockton, the surprise starter in the previous day’s semifinal victory, came back to throw two hitless innings of relief. Cuero had runners on second and third when Stockton replaced the starter and stuck out the side. SFA’s Bully Batten and Bill Cartwright each had two hits. Dick Hickerson had two RBIs.
•
A&M Consolidated’s Edgar Feldman and Alton Arnold each pitched one-hit shutouts to lead the Tigers to a doubleheader sweep of Elgin, giving the Tigers (15-7) the regional best-of-3 series.
The right-handed Feldman struck out 10 and walked two in a 6-0 victory in the opener.
The left-handed Arnold then struck out 12 and walked one in a 4-0, five-inning victory. Arnold had struck out 21 in the opener, a 3-2 Elgin victory. He finished the season with 186 strikeouts in 91 innings.
Consol’s Steadman Davis and Feldman each had two hits and drove in three runs in the doubleheader.
1941
Whirlaway, ridden by Eddie Arcaro, became the fifth horse to win the Triple Crown by capturing the Belmont Stakes by 2½ lengths over Robert Morris.
1930
Gallant Fox, ridden by Earle Sande, won the Belmont Stakes by three lengths over Whichone, becoming the second horse to capture the Triple Crown.
