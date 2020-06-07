JUNE 8
2015
A bad throw home on Evan Skoug’s infield single gave the Horned Frogs a 5-4 victory over Texas A&M in 16 innings to win the NCAA baseball tournament’s Fort Worth Super Regional. A pair of full-count walks and a wild pitch put TCU (49-13) in position to reach the College World Series for the third time in six years. A&M (50-14) scored two runs in the ninth inning without a hit to force extra innings in a game that took 5 hours, 55 minutes.
•
The NCAA approved multiple rule changes to men’s basketball for the 2015-16 season, including a 30-second shot clock and fewer timeouts for each team. The shot clock was last reduced, from 45 to 35 seconds, in 1993-94.
2014
Rafael Nadal won the French Open title for the ninth time, and the fifth time in a row, by beating Novak Djokovic 3-6, 7-5, 6-2, 6-4. Nadal improved his record at Roland Garros to 66-1, and stretched his winning streak at the clay-court major to 35 straight.
2013
The Texas A&M men tied Florida for the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championship with 53 points. The Aggies botched a handoff on the 4x400 relay to cost them an outright title, but A&M was able to finish the race and earn a point to tie the Gators, who won the event. It was A&M’s fourth outdoor crown in five years. A&M senior Ameer Webb won the 200 (20.10), junior Wayne Davis II won the 110 hurdles (13.14) and senior Sam Humphries won the javelin (255-9). The Aggie women had 44 points to finish second behind Kansas (60). The Aggies won the 4x100 relay and were second in the 4x400 relay anchored by Kamaria Brown, who also was second in the 200 (22.21).
•
Serena Williams won her 16th Grand Slam title and her first French Open championship since 2002, beating Maria Sharapova 6-4, 6-4.
•
Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair and former Aggie women’s basketball coach Peggie Gillom-Granderson, who starred at Ole Miss, were inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.
2012
A&M Consolidated, down to its last strike, rallied for a 2-1 victory over second-ranked Corpus Christi Carroll to reach the Class 5A baseball state championship. Cody Hamilton had a two-out RBI single in the seventh to tie the game. Alec Paradowski greeted reliever Courtney Hawkins with a go-ahead RBI single. Hawkins was the 13th pick in the major league draft earlier in the week.
2010
Miami took advantage of nine walks in a 10-3 victory over Texas A&M to win the NCAA baseball tournament’s Coral Gables Regional.
2008
Rice’s Adam Zornes hit a two-run homer in the eighth as the Owls rallied for a 6-5 victory over Texas A&M to win their NCAA baseball tournament super regional and advance to the College World Series. Dane Carter drove in two runs and Brodie Green went 2-for-2 for A&M, which ended at 46-19.
•
Rafael Nadal won his fourth consecutive French Open title in a rout, again spoiling Roger Federer’s bid to complete a career Grand Slam.
2005
Freshman Samantha Findlay hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning to lead Michigan to a 4-1 win over UCLA for its first NCAA softball title.
2000
Mike Modano deflected Brett Hull’s shot at 6:21 of the third overtime, ending the longest scoreless overtime game in Stanley Cup finals history and helping the Dallas Stars beat the New Jersey Devils 1-0 in Game 5.
1993
Long Beach State beat top-seeded Texas A&M 6-2 in a College World Series elimination game. The Aggies (53-11) finished with the second-best record in school history but dropped back-to-back games in Omaha after winning the opener. A&M’s Kelly Wunsch (7-2) in 6 1/3 innings gave up six runs, but four scored in the seventh were unearned because of two errors. Wunsch started the inning with a hit batter, and his wild pitch scored the last run. Long Beach State sophomore Daniel Choi (17-2) became the nation’s winningest pitcher. A&M’s Robert Harris and Lee Fedora each had two hits, Harris hitting his 12th homer.
1991
Warren Schutte, a UNLV sophomore from South Africa, shot a 5-under 67 to become the first foreign-born player to win the NCAA Division I golf championship.
1990
The “Indomitable Lions” of Cameroon pulled off one of the greatest upsets in soccer history, 1-0 over defending champion Argentina in the first game of the World Cup.
1986
Larry Bird scored 29 points to lead the Boston Celtics to a 114-97 victory over the Houston Rockets and their 16th NBA title.
1935
Omaha, ridden by Willis Saunders, became the third horse to win the Triple Crown by capturing the Belmont Stakes with a 1 1/2-length victory over Firethron.
