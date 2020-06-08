JUNE 9
2017
George Janca’s walk-off single in the 15th inning gave Texas A&M a 7-6 victory over Davidson in the opener of their NCAA baseball tournament’s College Station Super Regional best-of-3 series. Davidson rallied from a 6-0 deficit. A&M’s Mitchell Kilkenny pitched 5 2/3 shutout innings of relief, striking out nine.
•
The Texas A&M men won the 4x400 relay, but it wasn’t enough as Florida won the team title at the NCAA Track & Field Outdoor Track Championships. Richard Rose, Mylik Kerley, Robert Grant and Fred Kerley won the 4x400 in 2 minutes, 59.98 seconds. A&M had 59.5 points, two back of Florida. Kerley also won the 400 (44.10).
2013
Rafael Nadal became the first man to win eight titles at the same Grand Slam tournament after beating fellow Spaniard David Ferrer in the French Open final, 6-3, 6-2, 6-3.
2012
The Texas A&M men and women both finished third at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships. Both were three-time defending champs. The Florida men had 50 points followed by LSU 48 and A&M 40. The LSU women had 76 points followed by Oregon 62 and A&M 38. A&M’s 4x100 team of LaKeidra Stewart, Olivia Ekpone, Dominique Duncan and Ashley Collier had the fastest 4x100 meter relay runner-up time in the meet’s history at 42.82.
•
Third-year school Cypress Ranch, in the playoffs for the first time, defeated A&M Consolidated 4-1 to win the Class 5A baseball state championship. Consol (29-12) was in the state title game for the first time.
2008
Ken Griffey Jr. became the sixth player in baseball history to reach 600 homers with a drive off Mark Hendrickson in the first inning of the Cincinnati Reds’ 9-4 victory over the Florida Marlins.
2007
Rags to Riches, a filly ridden by John Velazquez, outdueled Curlin in a breathtaking stretch run and won the Belmont Stakes, becoming the first of her sex to take the final leg of the Triple Crown in more than a century.
•
Texas A&M’s Simone Facey was second in the 200 (22.64 seconds) at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships to lead the Aggie women to a school-record fourth place with 34 points.
2003
Scotty Pugh, one of the biggest names in Abilene Cooper baseball history, was hired as A&M Consolidated’s coach to replace Rex Sanders who retired after 23 seasons. Pugh, 32, was 87-56-1 in five years at Cooper.
1995
The Houston Rockets set NBA records with their seventh straight playoff road victory and their ninth road win of the playoffs, beating Orlando 117-106 in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
1991
In the first all-American men’s final at the French Open since 1954, Jim Courier rallied to beat Andre Agassi 3-6, 6-4, 2-6, 6-1, 6-4 for his first Grand Slam title.
1990
Monica Seles became the youngest winner of the French Open, beating two-time champion Steffi Graf 7-6 (8-6), 6-4. Seles is 16 years, six 1985
•
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar scored 29 points to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 111-100 victory over the Boston Celtics and the NBA title in six games.
1988
Brenham rallied from a four-run deficit for a 6-4, eight-inning victory over Canyon in Class 4A baseball state semifinal action, keeping junior pitcher Jon Peters unbeaten. Brenham, vying for a third straight state title, scored four in the seventh to force extra innings, taking advantage of a walk, a hit batsman and two errors. Sean Cooper, nephew of Cecil Cooper, tied the game with a two-run inside-the-park home run that bounced over the center fielder’s head. Peters opened the eighth with a single and scored the go-ahead run. Texas A&M signee Peters (14-0 for the season and 42-0 for his career) allowed a career-high eight hits.
1979
Coastal, ridden by Ruben Hernandez, spoiled Spectacular Bid’s attempt at the Triple Crown with a 3¼-length victory over Golden Act. Spectacular Bid finishes third.
1978
Larry Holmes scored a 15-round split decision over Ken Norton for the WBC heavyweight title in New York.
1973
Secretariat, ridden by Ron Turcotte, won the Belmont Stakes in record time to capture the Triple Crown. Secretariat set a world record on the 1½-mile course with 2:24, and a record for largest margin of victory in the Belmont, 31 lengths.
1945
Hoop Jr. won the Kentucky Derby, which is run one month after a national wartime government ban on racing is lifted.
1940
Lawson Little beat Gene Sarazen by three strokes in a playoff to win the U.S. Open golf title.
1934
Olin Dutra edged Gene Sarazen by one stroke to win the U.S. Open.
