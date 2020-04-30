Here were some of the top stories in The Eagle on this date in history:
MAY 1
2016
Texas A&M’s Kyle Simonds (7-1) threw his first complete game of the season to lead the second-ranked Aggie baseball team to a 6-2 victory at Arkansas.
•
The 18th-ranked Texas A&M softball team salvaged the last game of a series against second-ranked Florida with a 6-4 victory as Trinity Harrington pitched six solid innings and Riley Sartain had two hits.
2011
Ross Stripling pitched the eighth-ranked Texas A&M baseball team to a 3-2 victory over Missouri, salvaging the last game of the series. Tyler Naquin extended his hitting streak to 20 games in the game shortened to seven innings by rain as the Aggies climbed back into a tie with Texas for the Big 12 Conference lead.
•
The ninth-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team defeated Oklahoma 4-0 behind All-Americans Austin Krajicek and Jeff Dadamo to win the Big 12 Conference tournament. Dadamo was named the tournament’s most outstanding player.
2006
The seventh-ranked Texas baseball team broke a 1-1 tie by scoring without a hit en route to a 6-1 victory over Texas A&M, completing a three-game sweep. UT improved to 16-4 in the Big 12 and A&M slipped to 4-17.
•
Former Navasota Rattler and Miami defensive back Marcus Maxey was drafted in the fifth round by the Kansas City Chiefs. Maxey is a surprise pick after he started only four games in five seasons with the Hurricanes.
2003
The three-time defending champion Los Angeles Lakers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 101-85 to win their first-round playoff series 4-2. It was the Lakers’ 13th straight playoff series won under head coach Phil Jackson and an NBA-record 25th consecutive series win for a team coached by Jackson.
2001
ESPN announced it will show a pair of Mountain West Conference football games each Friday night during the upcoming season after the NCAA lifted the ban on college football teams playing Friday night games.
1991
Texas A&M officials are talking with the Western Athletic Conference about the Aggie softball program joining the league. A&M has contacted several conferences, but the WAC seems the best fit after losing Creighton. The conference’s other teams include Colorado State, New Mexico, San Diego State, Southern Utah and Utah. The WAC is one of seven conferences that get automatic bids to the NCAA tournament. A&M is the lone Southwest Conference playing softball after Baylor dropped the sport after the 1988 season.
•
Nolan Ryan pitched his seventh no-hitter in a 3-0 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. Ryan faced 29 batters, striking out 16 and walking two.
•
Rickey Henderson of the Oakland Athletics set a major league record by stealing his 939th base, eclipsing Lou Brock’s career mark.
1986
A&M Consolidated hired Roy Kokemoor as its head football coach. Kokemoor, who served the last three seasons as a graduate assistant and volunteer coach at Texas A&M, coached under Consol athletic director Lloyd Wasserman at Brenham and Nederland. Kokemoor played at Brenham.
1982
Gato del Sol, ridden by Ed Delahoussaye, moves from last place in a field of 19 to win the Kentucky Derby. Gato del Sol finished 2 1/2 lengths ahead of Laser Light, who edged Reinvested by a neck for second.
1981
Texas’ Tony Arnold pitched the Longhorn baseball team to a 4-1 victory over Texas A&M at Olsen Field, ending the Aggies’ chances of making the four-team Southwest Conference tournament. Arnold (14-0) allowed 10 hits but was supported by great defense in winning his 18th straight game.
1948
Citation, ridden by Eddie Arcaro, captured the Kentucky Derby by 3 1/2 lengths over Coaltown. It was Citation’s toughest race in winning the Triple Crown.
1920
Joe Oeschger of the Boston Braves and Leon Cadore of the Brooklyn Dodgers pitched 26 innings each in a 1-1 tie, the longest game in major league history.
