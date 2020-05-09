Here were some of the top stories in The Eagle on this date in history:
MAY 10
2015
The 10th-seeded Texas A&M women’s tennis team defeated 17th-ranked TCU 4-2 at the Mitchell Tennis Center to advance to the NCAA tournament’s Sweet 16.
•
The South Carolina baseball team held on for an 8-7 victory against second-ranked Texas A&M to win the series at Blue Bell Park. Logan Nottebrok hit a three-run homer for the Aggies, who made six errors.
2010
A&M Consolidated hired Karen Heintz as girls basketball coach. She spent the last four years at North Zulch.
•
Franklin’s Kayla Casey, the defending Class 2A state tennis champion in girls singles, advanced to the finals with a pair of victories.
2005
Franklin freshman Austin Klores defeated Comfort’s Hunter Carter 6-2, 6-0 to win the Class 2A state tennis championship in boys singles. Austin also plays for the top-ranked Franklin baseball team.
2001
The XFL folded after one season. The football league, founded by the World Wrestling Federation and jointly owned by NBC, failed to draw a good TV audience.
1990
The A&M Consolidated boys golf team shot an opening-round 325 at the Class 4A state tournament to finish the day in sixth place. Alan Bratton led the Tigers with a 3-over-par 73.
1985
The Brenham girls golf team finished third at the Class 3A state tournament. The Cubettes, who were fifth the previous year, were making their fourth straight appearance.
•
The Bryan boys doubles team of Russell McMullan and Greg Dyer won their opening match at the Class 5A state tennis tournament but fell in the semifinals. A&M Consolidated’s David Loving and Kevin Read suffered the same fate in 4A.
1980
The Snook boys won the Class B state track and field championship. Snook competed in six events and won them all to claim the program’s second state title. The Bluejays had 80 points with Amherst second at 30.
Snook sophomore Jerry Kerr won the 400 meters in 49 seconds. Senior Larry Kerr won the 100 (10.7) and 200 (22.3). Jerry Kerr, Hezekiah Carter, Clarence Robertson and Clint Thomas won the 4x100 relay (42.9), and Robertson, Carter and the Kerrs won the 4x400 relay in a Class B record 3:18.7. Carter also won the intermediate hurdles (38.5).
1970
Bobby Orr’s goal gave Boston its first Stanley Cup in 29 years. The Bruins beat the St. Louis Blues 4-3 for a four-game sweep.
1969
The NFL and AFL completed their plans for a merger. The NFL will consist of two conferences of 13 teams, the AFC and NFC. The NFL will move three franchises — Baltimore, Cleveland and Pittsburgh — to the AFC.
1919
Sir Barton, ridden by Johnny Loftus, led the whole way to win the Kentucky Derby by five lengths over Billy Kelly. Sir Barton, the first to capture the Triple Crown, is one of three maidens to win the Derby.
1913
Donerail, ridden by Roscoe Goose, rallied from fifth place down the stretch to upset Ten Point by one-half length and win the Kentucky Derby, paying a record $184.90.
