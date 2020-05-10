Here were some of the top stories in The Eagle on this date in history:
May 11
2016
Max Scherzer strikes out 20 batters, matching the major league record for a nine-inning game as he pitches the Washington Nationals past the Detroit Tigers 3-2. Scherzer misses a chance to break the mark when James McCann grounds to third for the final out. He joins Roger Clemens (twice), Kerry Wood and Randy Johnson as the only big league pitchers to compile 20 strikeouts in nine innings.
2010
Franklin’s Kayla Casey became a two-time Class 2A state tennis champ in girls singles with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Sunnyvale’s Emily Lobritz.
2005
Megan Gibson pitched a complete game and added a two-run homer in a 7-5 victory over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 tournament. The league-champion Aggies were without freshman Amanda Scarborough (head injury) who was the league’s player and freshman of the year and all-conference center fielder Sharonda McDonald (knee) who missed the tournament.
2000
Bryan softball catcher Aimee Petroski made a sweeping tag of Nacogdoches’ Iyhia McMichael for the game’s final out in a 1-0 victory to send the Lady Vikings to the state tournament. Junior Rachel Werner pitched a three-hitter, striking out eight with no walks.
•
The Texas A&M softball team scored seven runs in the seventh inning for a stunning 9-6 victory over fourth-ranked Oklahoma in the Big 12 tournament. OU hadn’t allowed seven runs in any game. Selena Collins hit a two-run homer and a go-ahead single. A&M opened the tournament with a 3-2 victory over Oklahoma State earlier in the day.
•
Texas A&M junior Meghan Koonce set a school record in the discus with a toss of 177 feet, 3 inches at the Aggie All-Comers Meet.
•
Brenham freshman pitcher Candi Kloecker struck out three straight batters with a runner on second base to save the 5-4 victory over El Campo, sending the Cubettes to the Class 4A state tournament.
1994
The Phoenix Suns, down 104-84 with 10 minutes left, come back to force overtime and beat Houston 124-117 for a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference semifinals. The Suns start the fourth quarter trailing by 18 and are down 20 with 10 minutes to go. Phoenix holds the Rockets to eight points in the quarter and Danny Ainge hits a three to tie the game at 1:08 and send the game into overtime.
1990
Caldwell’s Chandler Evans was second in the Class 3A discus with a heave of 171 feet, 4 inches.
•
The A&M Consolidated boys golf team finished third in the Class 4A state tournament in its first team appearance in 22 years. Consol senior Alan Bratton, the defending champ, finished fourth at 152. Highland Park won going away behind medalist Trip Kuehne who lost to Bratton in a playoff last year.
1985
The Gladewater 4x400 boys relay team finished third, one spot ahead of Navasota which allowed Gladewater to nip the Rattlers 49-48 for the Class 3A state track title. Rockdale was third with 32 points and Caldwell fourth with 24. Navasota sophomore Ricky Turner won the 100 and 200 meter and anchored the winning sprint relay. Turner’s time in the 200 (20.7 seconds) was a conference record. Rockdale’s Tony Brooks won both hurdles, setting a conference record in the intermediates in 36.3 seconds.
•
Bryan’s Kay McMurray won Class 5A state titles in the shot put (42-11 ½) and discus (139-7). Snook’s Stanley Kerr won Class A titles in the 100 (10.1) and 200 meter (20.4). Kerr’s time in the 200 tied the national record set a day earlier by Bay City’s Joe DeLoach, but a couple hours later, Dallas Roosevelt’s Roy Martin ran 20.0. Kerr’s 100 time wasn’t a national record because the wind was 2.30 mph, .3 over the allowable.
•
Other Class A titles won were by Milano’s Erick Williams in the long jump (22-9 ¼), North Zulch’s Ricky Dyer in the high jump (6-8) and Calvert’s Melissa Williams in the 100 meter (12.2). A&M Consolidated’s Jeanette Reed was second in the Class 4A 1,600 (5:17.2). Other silver medals were won by Rockdale’s Gordon McKee (6-6), Caldwell’s Bobby Jack Goforth in the 300 hurdles (37.0) and Goforth, Thad Roy, Gary Pittman and Steve Telg in the sprint relay (41.7).
1980
The Texas A&M baseball team warmed up for the Southwest Conference tournament by splitting a doubleheader against Texas Wesleyan. A&M freshman right-hander David Flores pitched a one-hitter in a 7-0 victory allowing only a leadoff single. Wesleyan, the nation’s seventh-ranked NAIA team, grabbed a 6-5 victory in the nightcap, scoring all the runs in the third as A&M freshman right-hander Rick Luecken gave up a grand slam and a two-run homer. A&M, which set a season record for stolen bases with 53, got two RBIs in each game from Harry Francis Jr.
