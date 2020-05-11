Here were some of the top stories in The Eagle on this date in history.
MAY 12
2005
The Baylor softball team beat fourth-ranked Texas A&M 11-4 at the Big 12 tournament.
•
The Austin High baseball team defeated A&M Consolidated 2-0 in the opener of their Class 5A area playoff series. The Tigers made four errors in the sixth when Austin scored its runs.
2000
The Texas A&M baseball team squandered a seven-run lead as Missouri roughed up Chris Russ in rallying for an 11-10 lead in their Big 12 series opener that was suspended in the eighth inning because of weather.
•
The Texas A&M softball team rallied from a four-run deficit for a 6-5 victory over Missouri to reach the Big 12 tournament title game. Jamie Smith’s two-out, two-run triple in the fifth tied the game and Angie Long followed with the go-ahead single.
1995
The Temple baseball team grabbed an 8-4 Class 5A bi-district victory over Bryan, taking advantage of seven walks and four errors to win the one-game series. Kevin Hodge (9-2) allowed six hits, striking out nine and had two RBI hits.
•
Refugio’s Toya Jones, a Texas A&M football recruit, won the Class 2A long jump with an effort of 25 feet, ½ inch. It was his fourth straight state title in the event and 12th overall gold medal at the state meet.
•
The Brenham boys track team settled for second place at the Class 4A state track & field meet. Everman won the 4x400 relay for 20 points, giving them 38 for the meet, one more than the Cubs. Brenham senior Ed Ray was second in the triple jump at 49 feet, 3 ¾ inches. Big Spring’s Drexell Owusu went 49-8 ½ on the last jump to successfully defend his title. Ray, also the anchor on the 4x100 took the baton with Brenham in the lead, but was nipped at the tape. Brenham ran a season-best 41.06, but Dallas Lincoln ran 40.94.
•
The TCU baseball team beat 19th-ranked A&M 6-3. The Aggies (35-18-1, 13-9) missed a chance to take sole possession of first place in the Southwest Conference and clinch a spot in the league’s four-team tournament. Texas Tech (42-11, 13-8) beat Baylor to move into first place. Rice (37-16, 13-9), which lost to Houston, remained tied with A&M, a game up on Texas (41-15, 14-10).
1990
Hearne’s La Tasha Edwards won the Class 3A state long jump with an effort of 18 feet, 7 ¼ inches. She’s the school’s first winner in Austin since 1975. Caldwell’s boys won the 3A 4x100-meter relay and Calvert’s boys won the Class A title. Caldwell’s Charles Carter, James Dawson, Kirby McNeil and Charles Watson ran a season-best 41.0, just .1 off the conference record which is the oldest. Brisco Lloyd, Pat Williams, Andre Green and Roderick Smith carried the baton for Calvert. The Trojans Troy Williams was second in the long jump (21-11). Snook’s Troy Young was second in the A high jump (6-6). Madisonville’s Nicole Wright was second in the 100 (11.9) and 200 (24.6). Bryan’s Jay Williams, a meet official, worked his 25th straight state meet.
•
Orangefield quarterback/pitcher Jeff Granger capped his weekend by placing third in the Class 3A 400 (48.6). The Texas A&M football signee threw a no-hitter Friday night, striking out 11 to improve to 11-0.
