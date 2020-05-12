Here were some of the top stories in The Eagle on this date in history:
MAY 13
2012
Manchester City won the English Premier League title for the first time in 44 years, surging past Queens Park Rangers 3-2 with Sergio Aguero scoring his team’s second injury time goal. Aguero scored during the fourth minute of injury time, two minutes after substitute Edin Dzeko scored to tie the match 2-2. The winning goal snatched the trophy from defending champion Manchester United on goal difference.
2010
Caleb Riebe’s two-run triple keyed the sixth-ranked A&M Consolidated baseball team to a 7-3 victory over Richardson in their Class 5A area series opener.
•
The A&M Consolidated softball team rolled to a 7-1 victory over Mesquite Horn to open their Class 5A Region II quarterfinal series as junior Sarah Halliwell (30-4) pitched a five-hitter.
•
A&M Consolidated senior Casey Grice shot an opening-round 4-under 68 to lead the Class 5A state girls golf tournament.
2005
The fourth-ranked Texas A&M softball team was eliminated from the Big 12 tournament in a 6-2 loss to Oklahoma. The Aggies, who lost two straight after winning the opener, were without freshman pitcher/designated hitter Amanda Scarborough (head injury) and center fielder Sharonda McDonald (knee).
•
Navasota junior Ti’anca Mock won the girls long jump at the Class 3A state track and field meet. She also placed second in the triple jump and 100 meters and third in the 200.
•
Tiger Woods missed the cut at the Byron Nelson Championship to end his record of 142 consecutive cuts made over the last seven years on the PGA Tour.
•
The Bryan softball team split a pair of games against Klein Collins in the Class 5A regional quarterfinals. Liz Pilger pitched a three-hitter in a 4-0 victory for her 14th shutout of the season, but Klein Collins grabbed a 5-3 victory in the nightcap to force Game 3.
•
The 10th-ranked Baylor baseball team erased an eight-run deficit for a 10-9 victory over Texas A&M. The Aggies, who led the nation in fielding, made three errors including one in the ninth to allow Baylor to score three runs.
2000
The seventh-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team defeated Army 4-0 in an NCAA tournament first-round match. The Aggies won their 18th straight match and improved to 15-0 at home this season.
•
The Missouri baseball team beat Texas A&M 13-11 in 11 innings to finish their suspended Big 12 series opener, then the Tigers won the regularly scheduled second game 6-2. Missouri (31-22, 12-14) snapped a five-game losing streak, while the Aggies (23-32, 11-18) slipped to 14-16 at home this season and are assured of finishing with a losing record a year after going 31-3 at Olsen Field. A&M eventually had its worst conference finish in 17 years that season.
•
Muenster Sacred Heart defeated the Allen Academy softball team 5-2 in the TAPPS Class 2A/A state championship. Allen Academy ended its most successful season at 11-1. The team dedicated the season to teammate Karen Wiese, who was killed in an auto accident two games into the season.
•
A&M Consolidated freshman Brooke Stewart finished second in the 3,200 meters at the Class 5A state track and field meet a day before her 15th birthday. Consol’s Keia Watkins finished second in the high jump and Ben Wiggins placed second in the 300 intermediate hurdles.
Bryan’s Marteen Caldwell also placed second in the 100 hurdles.
•
The Hearne boys track team won the Class 3A state track and field meet. Sophomore Lewis Hyman anchored the 4x100-meter relay team to gold and also won the 100 to give the Eagles their second state title 25 years after the first.
•
The Texas A&M women’s tennis team defeated Kentucky 5-4 in the NCAA tournament’s first round. Lisa Dingwall and Olivia Karlikova won at No. 1 doubles to clinch the match.
1995
The 19th-ranked Texas A&M baseball pounded out a 20-15 victory over TCU in the first collegiate game at The Ballpark in Arlington to clinch a spot in the Southwest Conference tournament. A&M’s Chad Alexander, who hit a home run on the game’s first pitch, added a two-run homer and ended with four hits and five RBIs.
•
Bryan junior Maurice Shivers finished second in the Class 5A 300 intermediate hurdles (37.46 seconds) at the state track meet.
Rockdale’s P.J. Williams won the 3A 110 high hurdles and long jump along with second-place finishes in the triple jump and 300 intermediate hurdles. Cameron’s Kacey Warrick won the 3A 1,600 (5:20.58).
Refugio’s Toya Jones, a Texas A&M football signee, won the 2A triple jump for his 13th career gold medal at the state meet. He also placed second in the 100 to help Refugio to its third straight state title.
1976
The New York Nets overcame a 22-point third-quarter deficit to beat the Denver Nuggets 112-106 and win the last ABA championship in six games.
1958
Stan Musial got his 3,000th hit with a pinch-hit double off Chicago’s Moe Drabowsky at Wrigley Field. The Cardinals won 5-3.
1952
In an Appalachian League game, Ron Necciai of the Bristol Twins struck out 27 batters while pitching a 7-0 no-hitter against the Welch Miners.
1891
Isaac Murphy won his second straight Kentucky Derby aboard Kingman. Down the stretch, Kingman came from last in the four-horse field to beat Balgownan by a half length.
