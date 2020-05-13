Here were some of the top stories in The Eagle on this date in history:
MAY 14
2017
Stephen Curry scored 40 points and hit a tying 3-pointer with 1:48 remaining, and the Golden State Warriors rallied after San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard suffered an ankle injury to beat the Spurs 113-111 in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. Draymond Green gave Golden State the lead for good on a three-point play after the Warriors trailed by as many as 25 points in the first half.
2015
Corey Brewer scored 15 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter and Houston erased a 19-point, second-half deficit to stun the Los Angeles Clippers 119-107 and force a Game 7 in the Western Conference semifinals.
•
Freshman Arthur Rinderknech led the fifth-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team to a 4-3 victory over 11th-ranked Ohio State in the NCAA round of 16. Rinderknech clinched the match with a 6-2, 6-7 (1), 6-4 victory at No. 3 singles to send A&M to the Elite Eight for the second time in school history.
•
Texas A&M’s Grayson Long (9-0) struck out 12 in seven innings to lead the sixth-ranked Aggie baseball team to a 4-0 victory at Ole Miss.
•
College Station’s Jon Bishop finished second in the Class 5A boys 3,200 meters in a personal-best 9 minutes, 19.24 seconds at the state track meet.
•
The Rudder baseball team lost 4-1 to Brenham in a Class 5A area playoff series opener. Brenham right-hander Blake Wellmann, bound for Texas, lost his shutout when the Rangers scored on an error with two outs in the seventh.
Rudder is playing in the second round for the first time in school history.
2010
A&M Consolidated senior Casey Grice settled for second place in the Class 5A girls golf state tournament, which was shortened to 27 holes because of rain. Grice, the first-day leader, had five bogeys in six holes to deny her adding to the state title she won as a sophomore.
•
The Texas A&M men’s tennis team opened the NCAA tournament with a 4-0 victory over Prairie View A&M.
•
The sixth-ranked A&M Consolidated baseball team defeated Richardson 11-1 to complete a sweep of the Class 5A area series. Michael Todaro had two hits during a six-run third inning.
•
The Mesquite Horn softball team eked out a 4-3 victory over A&M Consolidated in Game 3 of their Class 5A regional quarterfinal series to advance. Consol (32-6) set the school record for victories in a season.
•
Brenham’s Will Antkowiak won the 3,200 meters at the Class 4A state track and field meet in a class record 9 minutes, 7.6 seconds.
Somerville’s Cody Holliday leaned with his chest crossing the finish line in the Class A 4x100 relay to give the Yeguas the victory. Snook freshman Shakera Barnes won the 400 (58.64) and was second in the 200 (26.12). Bremond junior Johnathan White repeated as state champion in the 800 in a personal-best 1:55.69.
2005
The 10th-ranked Baylor baseball team grabbed a 3-1 victory over Texas A&M at Olsen Field. A&M managed only two hits, neither of which left the infield.
•
A&M Consolidated sophomore Duncan Phillips and Candis Kelley earned silver medals at the UIL state track meet. Phillips was second in the Class 5A 1,600 meters and Kelley took second in the shot put after winning the title last year.
The Lexington boys won the 2A state championship for the school’s first state title in any sport. E.J. Hawkins, Jordan Peterson, Tracey Crawford and Corey Lewis were second in the 4x100 relay in a school-record 42.10. The Eagles had placed second as a team in 2003.
Burton senior Jeremy Jackson won the Class A 110 hurdles (14.31) and 300 hurdles (38.25) for the second straight year. Jackson also teamed up with Allen Gilmon, Calvin Bradley and Arsenio Wilson to win the 4x200 relay in a class record 1:29.69.
•
The Texas A&M men’s tennis team defeated Boise State 4-0 to advance to the round of 16 in the NCAA tournament. Freshman Jerry Makowski won in both singles and doubles.
•
The Klein Collins softball team took advantage of four Bryan errors for 4-2 victory to win Game 3 and clinch their Class 5A regional quarterfinal series.
2000
The seventh-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 4-0 in the second round of the NCAA tournament to advance to the NCAA Championships in Athens, Georgia, for the first time since 1965.
•
The Missouri baseball team completed a three-game sweep of Texas A&M with a 6-5 victory by scoring five runs in the last two innings. A&M, which had been swept earlier in the season by Oklahoma, had not been swept at home twice in a season since 1986.
1995
The 19th-ranked Texas A&M baseball team rallied for five runs in the seventh to beat TCU 10-9, but the Aggies (37-18-1, 15-9) had to settle for second place in the Southwest Conference because Texas Tech (16-8) completed a four-game sweep of Baylor for its first SWC title.
•
The Big 12 Conference football coaches voted 12-0 against holding a conference championship game, though most of their bosses favor it for the league which starts play in 1996. A conference title game would net each school about $500,000. “I think that would be hard to turn down,” A&M athletic director Wally Groff said.
1993
Billy Mayfair shot a 61, the 11th-best score in PGA Tour history, in the Byron Nelson Classic.
1985
The Bay City baseball team defeated A&M Consolidated in a Class 4A bi-district series opener as the Tigers made seven errors. Clayton Copeland had two hits for the Tigers.
•
The Texas A&M track and field team signed Snook’s Stanley Kerr. His older brothers, Leslie and Larry, also ran for A&M with Leslie earning All-America honors.
1981
The Boston Celtics won the NBA championship with a 102-91 victory over the Houston Rockets in Game 6.
1967
Mickey Mantle’s 500th home run off Stu Miller lifted the New York Yankees to a 6-5 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.
1920
Walter Johnson of the Washington Senators recorded his 300th victory with a 9-8 win over the Detroit Tigers.
1919
Four days after his Kentucky Derby victory, Sir Barton, ridden by Johnny Loftus, won the Preakness Stakes by four lengths over Eternal.
1913
Washington’s Walter Johnson gave up a run in the fourth inning against the St. Louis Browns to end his streak of 56 scoreless innings. The Senators won 10-5.
