Here were some of the top stories in The Eagle on this date in history:
MAY 15
2015
The fourth-ranked College Station baseball team beat Magnolia 10-3 in their Class 5A area playoff series opener.
•
Senior Brady Batten pitched the Rudder baseball team to a 2-1 victory over Brenham, tying the Class 5A area playoff series at a game each. Batten allowed only two hits in the final six innings to give Rudder its first second-round victory in school history.
•
WNBA stars Brittney Griner and Glory Johnson were suspended seven games each for their domestic violence arrest, receiving the league’s longest ban in its 19-year history. The suspension represented more than one-fifth of the regular season.
•
Stephen Curry scored 32 points, including hitting a 62-footer to end the third quarter, and Golden State advanced to its first Western Conference finals since 1976 by beating Memphis 108-95 in Game 6 of the semifinals.
•
Freshman Ashley Walters and Kristen Cuyos carried the Texas A&M softball team to a 2-1 victory over Lehigh in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
2010
Kenny Jackson’s two-out, two-run double in the 10th inning lifted the Texas A&M baseball team to a 5-3 victory at Oklahoma State. John Stilson (7-1) pitched the last 2 1/3 innings as A&M won for the 10th time in 12 games, climbing to 11-11-1 in Big 12 Conference play.
•
The Texas A&M men’s tennis team beat Ole Miss 4-2 to advance to the NCAA tournament’s Sweet 16.
•
The Centerville girls won the 4x400-meter relay at the UIL state track and field meet to tie Rice Consolidated for the Class 2A team title.
Lexington’s Clint Hutson, the defending 2A state champion in the boys 110 hurdles, settled for second place (14.83).
Navasota’s Rodney Brown won the 3A discus with a throw of 198 feet, 6 inches. Madisonville’s Brock Taylor was second in the 100 (10.84).
2005
The 10th-ranked Baylor baseball team completed a sweep of Texas A&M with a 6-4 victory at Olsen Field. The Bears (34-18, 18-6) have a two-game lead on Nebraska for first place heading into the final series, while the Aggies (29-23-1, 8-16) slipped into last place.
1999
Charismatic won the Preakness and a chance to become the 12th Triple Crown champion, finishing 1½ lengths ahead of Menifee. It was the 12th Triple Crown race victory for trainer D. Wayne Lukas.
Earlier, a man in the Pimlico infield jumped onto the track in midstretch of the Maryland Breeders’ Cup Handicap. The winner, Yes It’s True, avoided running into the man, but wagers on fifth-place finisher Artax were refunded.
1995
The Texas baseball team was not picked to host an NCAA regional for the first time in 18 years.
Texas A&M, as expected, also wasn’t one of the eight picked to host a regional, though the Aggies submitted a bid of $176,000 with about $109,000 guaranteed after expenses.
1990
A&M Consolidated’s Tommy Preston pitched a two-hitter to lead the Tiger baseball team to a 5-1 victory over El Campo in a Class 4A one-game playoff series. Preston (7-0) struck out nine and walked seven. Hans Buth had three hits for Consol, while Lee Fedora and Kyle Sanders each added two.
1981
Len Barker of the Cleveland Indians pitched the major leagues’ first perfect game in 13 years — a 3-0 victory over the visiting Toronto Blue Jays.
1948
Citation, ridden by Eddie Arcaro, won the Preakness by 5½ lengths over Vulcan’s Forge.
1918
The Preakness was run in two divisions. War Cloud, ridden by Johnny Loftus, won the first half. Jack Hare, Jr., ridden by C. Peak, won the second half.
