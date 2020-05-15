Here were some of the top stories in The Eagle on this date in history:
MAY 16
2015
The Ole Miss baseball team defeated sixth-ranked Texas A&M 7-4 by going 5 for 9 with runners in scoring position.
•
Oklahoma’s Erin Miller capped a three-run seventh inning with a two-run, walk-off homer in the Sooners’ 7-5 victory over Texas A&M in a winners’ bracket game in the Norman Regional of the NCAA softball tournament.
•
The third-seeded Virginia men’s tennis team beat Texas A&M 4-0 in the NCAA tournament Elite Eight.
•
Junior Kyle Richardson threw a two-hitter to lead the fourth-ranked College Station baseball team to a 2-0 victory over Magnolia and a sweep of their Class 5A area playoff series.
•
The Brenham baseball team grabbed a 5-4 walk-off victory over Rudder in the rubber game of their Class 5A area playoff series. Brenham’s Sam McElreath’s bloop single brought home the winning run.
•
Navasota’s Davon Jernigan finished second in the 110-meter hurdles (14.02 seconds) at the Class 4A state track and field meet.
Rockdale won the 3A 4x100 boys relay in 42.35.
In 2A, Milano’s Camille Messer won the 100 hurdles (14.94) and Bremond’s Joe Williams was second in the 200 (21.95). 2014
•
The College of Charleston defeated William & Mary 3-2 in 23 innings, tying for the second-longest baseball game in NCAA history. The game is two innings short of the NCAA record set when Texas outlasted Boston College 3-2 in the 2009 NCAA tournament. In 1971, Louisiana-Lafayette defeated McNeese State 6-5 in 23 innings.
2010
The Texas A&M women’s track and field team won its fourth straight Big 12 championship as Janeba Tarmoh won the 100 meters (11.9 seconds) and 200 (22.65) with career-best times.
•
Freshman pitcher Michael Wacha threw eight strong innings in Texas A&M’s 6-1 victory at Oklahoma State. It was the first Big 12 sweep of the season for the Aggies (12-11-1), who also clinched a spot in the Big 12 tournament and swept a three-game series for the first time in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
•
American sprinter Tyson Gay broke a 44-year-old record for the 200 meters run on a straight track at the Great City Games in Manchester, England. Gay finished in 19.41 seconds into a slight headwind on a specially constructed track, shaving 0.09 off the mark Tommie Smith set in May 1966 at San Jose, California.
2001
Allen Iverson scored 52 points to help the Philadelphia 76ers rout the Toronto Raptors 121-88 to take a 3-2 lead in their best-of-7 Eastern Conference semifinals. It’s the second time a player had two 50-point games in a series since Michael Jordan did it against Cleveland in 1988.
1998
Kentucky Derby winner Real Quiet, ridden by Kent Desormeaux, won the Preakness by 2 1/4 lengths over Victory Gallop. Bob Baffert became the first trainer to have Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winners in successive years. In 1997, Baffert’s Silver Charm won the Derby and Preakness.
1996
Steve Yzerman scored 1:15 into the second overtime as the Detroit Red Wings advanced to the Western Conference finals with a 1-0 victory over the St. Louis Blues in Game 7. It was the second time in NHL history that a Game 7 was scoreless heading into overtime.
1992
America3, Bill Koch’s high-tech racing machine, won the America’s Cup 4-1 in the best-of-7 final series with a 44-second victory over Italy’s Il Moro di Venezia.
1990
Texas A&M’s Ricky Barker opened the decathlon at the Southwest Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championship with a record-setting 4,122 points for the first day. A&M’s Kalleen Madden scored 3,085 points in the heptathlon, also a conference opening-day record at the Aggies’ Anderson Track and Field Complex.
1987
Alysheba, ridden by Chris McCarron, won the Preakness, finishing a half-length ahead of Bet Twice, who was also the Kentucky Derby runner-up.
1985
Second-ranked Texas A&M opened the NCAA softball regionals with a 3-0 victory over Louisiana Tech at the Penberthy Complex. Shawn Andaya threw her eighth no-hitter of the season. Josie Carter and Cindy Cooper had two hits each.
•
The A&M Consolidated baseball team defeated Bay City 7-4 to even their Class 4A playoff series. Consol sophomore Reagan Ljungdahl (6-2) pitched a complete game, striking out Hart Lee Dykes three times.
1982
The New York Islanders won the Stanley Cup for the third straight year, completing a four-game sweep of the Vancouver Canucks with a 3-1 victory.
1980
The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 123-107 to win the NBA title in six games. Rookie guard Magic Johnson filled in at center for injured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and finished with 42 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists to win NBA Finals MVP honors. The 42 points were the most by a rookie in an NBA Finals game.
1925
Flying Ebony, ridden by Earl Sande, became the fourth field horse to win the Kentucky Derby, a 1½-length victory over Captain Hal. The first network radio broadcast of the Kentucky Derby airs by WHAS in Louisville.
1884
Isaac Murphy, a black jockey considered one of the greatest U.S. riders, won the first of his three Kentucky Derby titles aboard Buchanan. The horse, handled by African-American trainer William Bird, was the first maiden to win the Derby. Only two other maiden horses have won the Derby — Sir Barton in 1919 and Brokers Tip in 1933.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.