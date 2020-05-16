Here were some of the top stories in The Eagle on this date in history:
MAY 17
2015
Oklahoma freshman left-hander Paige Parker pitched a two-hitter to lead the Sooners to a 2-0 victory over Texas A&M to win the Norman Regional of the NCAA softball tournament.
•
Aggie Jeff Maggert won the Regions Tradition in Birmingham, Alabama, for his first Champions Tour major title. He beat Kevin Sutherland on the first hole of a playoff.
2006
Tim Duncan scored a team-playoff record 36 points and tied an NBA postseason record by hitting his first 12 shots to help the San Antonio Spurs avoid elimination with a 98-97 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of their second-round series. Duncan added 12 rebounds.
2005
Texas A&M senior Nicole Melton shot a 1-under 71 in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship, finishing the day in third place two strokes off the lead.
2000
The fifth-ranked Baylor baseball team beat Texas A&M 12-3 in the first round of the Big 12 tournament. The Bears (43-14) were coming off their first conference title since 1923. The Aggies (23-34), who had won the last two league titles, lost for the 18th time in 20 games to give them their first losing season since 1960.
1998
David Wells pitched the 13th perfect game in modern major league history as the New York Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins 4-0.
1995
The NCAA votes to add overtime for bowl games.
1990
Texas A&M’s Ricky Barker won the decathlon at the Southwest Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championship at the Anderson Track & Field Complex.
1985
The Louisiana Tech softball team defeated second-ranked Texas A&M 5-1 and 2-0 to advance to the Women’s College World Series. The Aggies (45-12), last year’s national runner-up, had a string of seven straight trips to the WCWS snapped. Louisiana Tech was coached by former A&M head coach Bill Galloway.
1983
The New York Islanders beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 to win their fourth consecutive Stanley Cup.
1980
Arkansas’ Kevin McReynolds hit two of the Razorbacks’ five homers in a 19-10 victory over Texas A&M in the first round of the Southwest Conference baseball tournament at Olsen Field. Arkansas’ Steve Krueger (12-0) pitched a complete game. A&M made a tournament-record six errors.
•
The Texas A&M men’s track team won the Southwest Conference championship as Leslie Kerr, Jimmy Howard and Randy Hall set league records. Kerr won the 400 meters in 45.56 seconds. Howard cleared 7 feet, 3 ¼ inches in the high jump, and Hall won the pole vault (17-0).
1979
Dave Kingman of the Chicago Cubs hit three home runs and Mike Schmidt of the Philadelphia Phillies hit two as Philadelphia beat Chicago 23-22 in 10 innings at Wrigley Field. The game included 11 home runs, 50 hits and 109 at-bats.
1970
Altanta Brave Hank Aaron hit an infield single off Cincinnati Red Wayne Simpson for his 3,000th career major league hit.
1925
Tris Speaker of the Cleveland Indians collected his 3,000th career hit off Tom Zachry in a 2-1 loss to the Washington Senators.
1875
Aristides won the first Kentucky Derby by one-quarter length over Volcano. The day marked the opening of Churchill Downs with an estimated 10,000 spectators witnessing the event. Aristides was ridden and trained by African-Americans Oliver Lewis and Ansel Williamson, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.