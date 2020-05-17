Here were some of the top stories in The Eagle on this date in history.
MAY 18
2015
College Station volleyball coach Stephanie Cone, who started the program, left to build a career as an educational administrator. She was 85-46 in three seasons, reaching at least the third round of the playoffs each year.
2014
California Chrome won the Preakness in dramatic fashion, outrunning Ride On Curlin, to keep alive his bid for horse racing’s first Triple Crown since 1978. The chestnut colt, ridden by Victor Espinoza, covered the 1 3-16th mile course in 1:54.84. California Chrome went on to lose the Belmont Stakes to long shot Tonalist to fall short of the Triple Crown.
2013
Oxbow, ridden by Hall of Fame jockey Gary Stevens, led from start to finish in winning the Preakness. It was the sixth Preakness victory for Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas and 14th Triple Crown victory, the most in horse racing history.
2012
Hall of Famer Johnny Petraglia became the first player in Professional Bowlers Association history to win a national or senior tour title in six decades, beating Ron Mohr 220-204 in the PBA Senior Dayton Classic. The 65-year-old Petraglia won the first of his 14 PBA national tour titles in 1966 in Fort Smith, Arkansas, at the age of 19. Dick Weber also won PBA titles in six decades, but his mark includes a PBA regional title.
2011
Dirk Nowitzki showed no rust from a nine-day layoff and made 10 of his first 11 shots and an NBA playoff-record 24 straight free throws on the way to 48 points, leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 121-112 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference final.
2010
Rudder baseball coach James Ward, who led the Rangers to the playoffs in his only season, left.
2008
Big Brown, ridden by Kent Desormeaux, charged to the lead turning for home and then cruised down the stretch to win the Preakness Stakes. The colt, named for UPS, won by 5 1/4 lengths over Macho Again. The undefeated colt tried to become the first to win thoroughbred racing’s first Triple Crown in 30 years, but lost to Da’Tara three weeks later at Belmont.
2004
Randy Johnson became the oldest pitcher in major league history to throw a perfect game, retiring all 27 hitters to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks over the Atlanta Braves 2-0.
2002
War Emblem, ridden by Victor Espinoza, held off fast-closing long shot Magic Weisner by three-quarters of a length to win the Preakness Stakes and set up a shot at the Triple Crown. Trainer Bob Baffert got a third shot at a Triple Crown in the previous six years.
2000
The Texas A&M baseball team ended the season with an 8-6 loss to Texas Tech in the Big 12 tournament. The Aggies (23-35) had their most losses in school history and lost 19 of their last 21.
•
The Penn State softball team rallied for a 3-2 victory over Texas A&M in an NCAA tournament Region 5 opener. Penn State’s Megan Humphrey’s two-run homer in the sixth tied the game. PSU won it on a walk-off throwing error.
1997
Chris Johnson made an 8-foot par putt on the second playoff hole to win the LPGA championship over Leta Lindley. It was the third playoff in the championship since the tournament began in 1955, and the first since 1970.
1996
Louis Quatorze carried Pat Day to the jockey’s third straight Preakness Stakes victory. Louis Quatorze, 16th in the Kentucky Derby, ran 1 3-16 miles in 1:53 2-5 to equal the race record set by Tank’s Prospect in 1985.
1995
The 19th-ranked Texas A&M baseball team rallied from a five-run deficit for an 8-6 victory over 12th-ranked Rice in a first-round game at the Southwest Conference Baseball Tournament at Olsen Field.
1990
The Texas A&M softball team bowed out of the NCAA tournament with back-to-back losses. The Aggies lost to Florida State 5-1 and host Southwestern Louisiana 1-0, managing only five hits in the two games.
1985
Patricia Cooksey became the first female jockey to compete in the Preakness Stakes. Tank’s Prospect won the race and Cooksey’s mount, Tajawa, finished sixth in the field of 11.
•
A&M Consolidated sophomore left-hander Jon Harden (6-1) pitched five strong innings to lead the Tigers to a 7-3 victory over Bay City in the rubber game of their Class 4A bi-district series. Tiger center fielder Clayton Copeland had three great catches.
•
Texas A&M’s Arturo Barrios won the 5,000 meters at the Southwest Conference track & field championships in 13:55.16, a league record. He had won the 10,000 meters (30:07.08) on Friday. He had 20 of A&M’s 48 points as the Aggies finished fifth. Ethan Glass was second in the high jump (7-3 ½). The A&M women failed to score a point.
1968
Forward Pass won the Preakness Stakes by six lengths to give Calumet Farm a record seven wins in by an owner in the race. Judy Johnson became the first female trainer to saddle a horse for the Preakness. Her horse, Sir Beau, finished seventh in the field of 10.
1957
Bold Ruler, ridden by Eddie Arcaro, won the Preakness Stakes by two lengths over Iron Liege. It was the sixth and last time Arcaro won the Preakness.
1931
Fifteen-year-old Eddie Arcaro rode his first race, finishing sixth, at Bainbridge Park, Ohio.
