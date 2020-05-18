Here were some of the top stories in The Eagle on this date in history.
MAY 19
2015
The NFL announced it is moving back extra-point kicks and allowing defenses to score on conversion turnovers. The owners approved the proposal to snap the ball from the 15-yard line on PATs to make them more challenging.
2012
Tim Duncan scored 19 points, helping engineer a 24-0 run in the third quarter after the Spurs trailed by 24 points earlier, and San Antonio defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 96-86 to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the Western Conference semifinals series. The Spurs took their first lead during the 24-0 run on a fadeaway jumper by Duncan, who scored nine points in the outburst that put them ahead for good.
2005
The Elysian Fields softball team defeated top-ranked Franklin 2-1 in the Class 2A regional semifinals. The Lady Lions, who beat Elysian Fields 4-3 the previous year, ended the season at 23-2.
2000
The Bryan softball team played a near-perfect game in grabbing a 3-1 victory over South Grand Prairie in the Class 5A state tournament semifinals to advance to the state title game. Aimee Petroski had a two-run single and Karla Grigsby added an RBI single to back Rachel Werner (26-3), who allowed only three hits.
•
Patrick Roy tied an NHL record with his 15th career playoff shutout as Colorado blanked Dallas 2-0. Roy matched the shutout mark set by Clint Benedict of Ottawa and the Montreal Maroons in the 1920s, and extended his league record for playoff victories to 120.
•
The Brenham softball team rallied for a 2-1, eight-inning victory over Gregory-Portland to advance to the Class 4A state title game. Brenham’s Robin Landua’s tied the game with one out in the seventh on a home run off Lauren Tanner, who had retired 15 straight. Brenham’s Lauren Eckermann had a two-out double in the eighth to score Katherine Lehrmann.
•
Arizona State’s Sarah Kahler’s two-run homer carried the Sun Devils to a 4-2 victory over Texas A&M in an elimination game in the NCAA Region 5 softball tournament.
•
Hobart won its 11th straight NCAA Division III lacrosse championship, beating Washington College of Maryland 18-6. The Statesmen, winners of every final since the tournament’s inception in 1980, are 100-3 in Division III in that time.
1995
The eighth-ranked Texas Tech baseball team grabbed a 6-5 victory over the 11th-ranked Aggies in a winners’ bracket game at the Southwest Conference baseball tournament at Olsen Field. A&M’s Ryan Rupe gave up five runs in the first inning, but settled down to pitch a complete game, throwing 144 pitches.
•
I’ll Have Another overtook Bodemeister down the stretch to win the Preakness and keep alive his hopes of winning the Triple Crown. Like the Kentucky Derby, I’ll Have Another raced from behind to beat pace-setter Bodemeister, who also finished second in the Derby. I’ll Have Another, ridden by Mario Gutierrez, covered the 1 3/16 miles in 1:55.94.
1991
Willy T. Ribbs became the first black driver to make the lineup for the Indianapolis 500.
1990
The Texas A&M men won the 4x100-meter relay team, but the host Aggies finished third at the Southwest Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships. Arkansas won its third straight title. A&M’s Derrick Florence, Steve Lofton, Howard Davis and Andre Cason ran 39.26 in the sprint relay, an event the Aggies dropped the baton in the previous year when they finished 6.5 points behind the Razorbacks. A&M’s David Koenig won the high jump.
1973
Secretariat, ridden by Ron Turcotte, rallied from last with a powerful move on the clubhouse turn to win the Preakness Stakes by 2 1/2 lengths over Sham. There was controversy over the timing of the race as the Pimlico teletimer time was 1:55 for the 1 3/16-mile race. Pimlico amended it to 1:54 2/5, two days later.
1910
Cy Young, the career leader in major league victories, won No. 500 as the Cleveland Indians defeated Washington 5-4 in 11 innings.
