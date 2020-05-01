Here were some of the top stories in The Eagle on this date in history:
MAY 2
2010
Cleveland’s LeBron James becomes the 10th player in NBA history to win consecutive MVP awards.
2009
Mine That Bird, ridden by Calvin Borel, stunned the field by capturing the Kentucky Derby with a dynamic stretch run through the mud at Churchill Downs. Borel found room along the rail deep in the stretch then pulled away to give the 50-1 long shot one of the biggest upsets in the 135-year history of the Run for the Roses. Pioneer of the Nile holds off Musket Man for second.
2005
The NBA fined Houston Rockets coach Jeff Van Gundy $100,000 — the largest amount for a coach — a day after he accused officials of targeting center Yao Ming this postseason.
2001
Klein defeated Bryan 11-8 to open their Class 5A bi-district best-of-3 baseball series. Matt Ebner hit a pair of homers for the Vikings, and Andrew Baldwin went 3 for 4.
1996
The Bryan baseball team used patience for a 4-1 victory over Jersey Village in a Class 5A bi-district one-game playoff. Bryan managed only one hit — an opposite-field single by No. 9 hitter Joey Scanlin — but drew eight walks and took advantage of Jersey Village’s five errors.
1986
Bryan’s Jeroy Robinson won the shot put at the Class 5A Region I track meet with a heave of 57 feet and a half inch to qualify for state.
1981
The Texas A&M baseball team ended a disappointing season by sweeping a doubleheader from the Texas. A&M (35-16-1) went 10-10-1 in the Southwest Conference for fifth place, its lowest finish since 1969. A&M sophomore pitchers David Flores and Robert Slavens each earned victories over UT (48-8-1, 16-5), the runaway SWC regular-season winner. A&M senior Rodney Hodde hit two-run homers in both games.
•
The Texas A&M softball team swept a doubleheader from Baylor at Bee Creek Park 10-0 and 9-1. The Aggies improved to 44-9, matching the program’s most victories in a season. The sweep also gave head coach Bill Galloway 200 victories. Right-hander Shan McDonald and left-hander Lori Stoll each won their 22nd game.
•
Bryan’s David Harris won the intermediate hurdles (38.9 seconds) and Joe Todaro won the discus at the Class 5A Region I track meet to qualify for state. Bryan’s James Bradshear also earned a trip to Austin after a second-place finish in the shot put (59-1.25) to El Paso Eastwood’s Jim Jordan (63-10.75), a Texas A&M football signee.
•
A&M Consolidated sophomore Huey Treat won the 3,200 meters (9:38.67) at the Class 4A Region III track meet, and senior Willie Manuel was second in the 100 (10.86) as both qualified for state.
1970
Diane Crump became the first female jockey to ride in the Kentucky Derby. Her mount, Fathom, finished 15th in a field of 17. Dust Commander, with Mike Manganello aboard, won the race.
1953
Dark Star, a 25-to-1 long shot, won the Kentucky Derby by beating 7-10 favorite Native Dancer by a head. It was Native Dancer’s first defeat after 11 straight wins and the only defeat in 22 career starts.
1939
Lou Gehrig of the New York Yankees did not play against the Detroit Tigers at Briggs Stadium, ending his streak of 2,130 consecutive games played.
1904
Mrs. Charles Durnell became the first woman to own a Kentucky Derby starter and winner when long shot Elwood won the 30th Run for the Roses. Elwood is also the first Derby winner to be bred by a woman, Mrs. J.B. Prather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.