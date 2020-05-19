Here were some of the top stories in The Eagle on this date in history:
MAY 20
2017
The 22nd-ranked Texas A&M baseball team ended the regular season with an 8-0 home loss to 16th-ranked Arkansas. A&M (36-20, 16-14) heads into the Southeastern Conference tournament having lost five of six.
The 12th-ranked Texas A&M softball team defeated Texas State 3-1 to advance to the NCAA tournament’s College Station Regional final. Keeli Milligan had three hits for the Aggies (44-10) as sophomore Samantha Show (18-6) pitched a six-hitter.
2012
LSU’s Brittany Mack pitched a three-hitter in a 2-1 victory over 13th-ranked Texas A&M as the Tigers won the NCAA softball tournament’s College Station Regional. A&M (41-18), which finished the season with 77 home runs, managed only five hits and one run combined over two losses to LSU in the regional.
LeBron James scored 40 points and Dwyane Wade bounced back from an atrocious performance to add 30 as Miami beat Indiana 101-93 to tie their Eastern Conference semifinals at 2-2. James also had 18 rebounds and nine assists to become the second player in NBA history to post at least that many points, rebounds and assists in a playoff game, joining Elgin Baylor who did it in 1961.
2007
The Texas A&M softball team swept a doubleheader against Houston 13-2 and 5-0 to win the College Station Regional. Alex Reynolds hit a grand slam in the opener, and Amanda Scarborough hit a two-run shot in the nightcap. Scarborough (24-2) and Megan Gibson (17-4) combined to pitch 11 shutout innings over the two games.
Roger Federer ended Rafael Nadal’s 81-match winning streak on clay with a 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 win in the final of the Hamburg Masters. It’s Federer’s first clay-court title in two years. Nadal, ranked No. 2 in the world behind Federer, had been unbeaten on the surface since April 2005, a run that included 13 titles.
The fifth-ranked Texas baseball team completed a sweep of ninth-ranked Texas A&M with a 9-1 victory. UT (42-14, 21-6) hit three homers, and starting pitcher Austin Wood allowed only five hits in eight innings. A&M (41-15, 13-13) dropped to fifth place in the Big 12.
2006
Kentucky Derby winner Barbaro broke down at the start of the Preakness, galloping a few hundred yards while his eight rivals passed him. Bernardini won the $1 million race, beating Sweetnorthernsaint by 5 1/4 lengths.
1999
Robin Ventura became the first major leaguer to hit a grand slam in both games of a doubleheader, leading the New York Mets to a sweep of Milwaukee 11-10 and 10-1.
1997
A&M Consolidated hired Rusty Segler as boys basketball coach and Mary Tschirhart as volleyball coach. Segler took over for Mike Terral, who resigned after 12 seasons with the Tigers. Segler has coached at Concoria University and Liberty Hill. Tschirhart spent the last nine seasons at Laredo United and replaces Carol Melton, who retired after nine seasons.
1990
Monica Seles ended Steffi Graf’s 66-match winning streak and won the German Open with a 6-4, 6-3 victory. Graf’s streak was the second longest in the modern era of tennis. Martina Navratilova won 74 straight matches in 1984.
1982
United States International University defeated the top-seeded Texas A&M softball team 1-0 at the AIAW Women’s College World Series. The Aggies, who received a first-round bye, managed only four hits off Jenny Stallard, who relied on off-speed pitches.
1978
Affirmed, ridden by Steve Cauthen, continued its head-to-head battle with Alydar and won the Preakness Stakes by a neck.
1967
Damascus, ridden by Willie Shoemaker, won the Preakness Stakes by 2¼ lengths over In Reality.
1919
Babe Ruth of the Boston Red Sox won a game on the mound and at the plate as he pitched and hit his first career grand slam to beat the St. Louis Browns 6-4.
1900
The second modern Olympic Games opened in Paris.
