Here were some of the top stories in The Eagle on this date in history:
MAY 21
2017
Senior Tori Vidales hit a home run and a two-run double to power the 12th-ranked Texas A&M softball to a 3-1 victory over Texas to win the NCAA College Station Regional. Sophomore Samantha Show (19-6) threw a four-hitter to help the Aggies (45-10) advance to the Knoxville Super Regionals.
2014
Wendell Scott became the first African-American driver elected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Scott is joined by popular NASCAR champion Bill Elliott, two-time series champion Joe Weatherly, 1960 champion Rex White and 26-race winner Fred Lorenzen.
2011
Bernard Hopkins, at age 46, became the oldest fighter to win a major world boxing championship by beating Jean Pascal in Montreal. Hopkins took the WBC, IBO and The Ring magazine titles from the 28-year-old Pascal (26-2-1), a Canadian fighter making his fifth defense. Hopkins (52-5-2) broke the age record set by George Foreman, who was 45 when he took a heavyweight title from Michael Moorer in 1994.
2001
San Francisco’s Barry Bonds tied the major league record with his eighth home run in five games, but the Giants lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2. The homer off Arizona’s Curt Schilling equaled the mark set by Frank Howard, who did it twice in 1968 with Washington.
1995
The Penske Racing Team was shut out of the 33-car Indianapolis 500 field when two-time winners Al Unser Jr. and Emerson Fittipaldi failed to qualify. Unser was the first Indianapolis 500 defending champion to fail to qualify the next year.
1992
Texas A&M defeated California 15-6 in the first round of the NCAA East Regional baseball tournament. A&M’s bottom three batters, Conrad Colby, Tim Holt and Travis Williams, went 7 for 13 with eight RBIs.
1988
Risen Star, ridden by Eddie Delahoussaye, spoiled Winning Colors’ bid to become the first filly to win the Triple Crown by capturing the Preakness Stakes.
1987
Texas A&M’s Liz Mizera drove in all her team’s runs as the Aggie softball team opened the Women’s College World Series with a 3-0 victory over Central Michigan. A&M’s Shawn Andaya (32-5) pitched a three-hitter.
•
Texas A&M pounded Purdue 13-3 in the first round of the NCAA Mideast Regional baseball tournament. A&M’s Scott Livingstone and John Byington each hit home runs and drove in three runs. Chuck Knoblauch also had three RBIs.
1982
Texas A&M’s Lori Stoll pitched a pair of shutouts as the top-seeded Aggie softball team stayed alive in the AIAW Women’s College World Series. The Aggies, rebounding from an opening-loss to United States International University, beat Southwest Missouri State 2-0 and Western Illinois 1-0. Stoll allowed only three hits over the two games, striking out 16.
1977
Kentucky Derby champion Seattle Slew, ridden by Jean Cruguet, won the Preakness Stakes by 1½ lengths over Iron Constitution, a 31-1 shot.
1966
Kauai King, the Kentucky Derby winner ridden by Don Brumfield, won the Preakness Stakes by 1¾ lengths over Stupendous.
1881
A small group of tennis club members met in New York City to form the world’s first national governing body for tennis: the United States National Lawn Tennis Association. The organization was created to standardize rules and regulations and to encourage and develop the sport.
