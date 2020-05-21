Here were some of the top stories in The Eagle on this date in history:
MAY 22
2017
Madisonville golfer Sam Bennett, the defending Class 4A state champion, shot an opening-round 1-over 73 to leave him one shot off the lead. The Mustangs shot 330 as team and were tied for fourth place.
2009
Dara Torres set an American record in the 50-meter butterfly at the Texas Senior Circuit No. 2 meet at Texas A&M’s Student Recreation Center Natatorium. The 42-year-old breezed to victory, touching the wall in 25.72 seconds to beat her record time of 25.84 seconds from the morning preliminaries. Both of her times broke Jenny Thompson’s American record of 26.00 set in 2003.
2006
Pat Summitt became the newest millionaire coach and the first in women’s college basketball. Tennessee raised Summitt’s salary to $1.125 million for next season and extended her contract six years.
2003
Annika Sorenstam became the first woman to play in a PGA Tour event in 58 years when she shot 71 in the first round of the Colonial in Fort Worth. Sorenstam missed the cut the next day by four shots.
2002
Texas A&M rode a 15-hit attack to an 8-4 victory over fourth-ranked Texas in a Big 12 baseball tournament opener. The eighth-seeded Aggies beat Big 12 pitcher of the year Justin Simmons, who was 14-0.
1997
Fresno State defeated 22nd-ranked Texas A&M 2-1 in a first-round game at the NCAA West Regional baseball tournament. Fresno State’s Jeff Weaver (11-5), a 1996 Olympian, set an NCAA tournament record with 21 strikeouts.
•
The Chicago Bulls won the lowest-scoring playoff game in NBA history, a 75-68 victory over the Miami Heat to take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals. The 143 combined points were two less than the previous postseason low set by Syracuse and Fort Wayne in 1955.
1992
Georgia Tech defeated Texas A&M 3-2 in 10 innings in a winners’ bracket game in the NCAA East Regional baseball tournament. Georgia Tech right fielder Michael Wolff denied A&M a walk-off victory in the bottom of the ninth by throwing out pinch-runner Brian Thomas on Billy Harlan’s single. A&M’s Brian Harrison pitched nine innings, allowing two runs on 10 hits with five strikeouts and no walks.
1987
Texas A&M’s Shawn Andaya celebrated her 22nd birthday by pitching the Aggie softball team to a 2-1 victory over defending national champion Cal State-Fullerton in a winners’ bracket game at the Women’s College World Series. Andaya (33-5) scattered seven hits and also scored the go-ahead run on Erin Newkirk’s single.
•
Texas A&M’s Darryl Fry (8-4) pitched the Aggies to a 7-4 victory over host Mississippi State in a winners’ bracket game at the NCAA Mideast Regional baseball tournament. Fry, making his first start in three weeks after dealing with an elbow injury, threw 137 pitches to beat the Bulldogs, who had shut out A&M twice earlier in the season. A&M’s Chuck Knoblauch had three hits.
1982
Texas A&M’s softball team won a pair of elimination games for the second straight day at the AIAW Women’s College World Series. The top-seeded Aggies beat California 5-0 and Central Michigan 2-0. Shan McDonald pitched a two-hitter against Cal, and Lori Stoll followed with a three-hitter to beat Central Michigan. Josie Carter, Carrie Austgen and Karen Guerrero each had two hits against Cal as A&M scored all of its runs in the sixth.
