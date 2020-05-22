Here were some of the top stories in The Eagle on this date in history:
MAY 23
2017
The Missouri baseball team scored in six of the first seven innings en route to a 12-7 victory over 25th-ranked Texas A&M in first-round action of the Southeastern Conference tournament. Missouri’s Robbie Glendinning hit a go-ahead grand slam in the fourth inning as the Aggies (36-21) lost for the eighth time in the last 10 games. Aggie starting pitcher John Doxakis didn’t make it out of the second inning.
•
NFL owners cut the overtime period from 15 to 10 minutes during the regular season. They also gave players plenty of leeway to celebrate after a touchdown among several rules changes.
•
Madisonville’s Sam Bennett shot a second straight 1-over-par 73 to finish at 146 for second place in the Class 4A state boys golf tournament, five shots behind Brownwood’s Jaryn Pruitt. Bennett was the defending champion. Madisonville shot a 649 two-day team total to finish seventh.
2012
Daniel Mengden, normally a midweek starting pitcher for the eighth-ranked Texas A&M baseball team, allowed only one earned run in 6 2/3 innings in leading the Aggies to a 10-4 victory over Kansas in a Big 12 tournament opener.
•
Hearne athletic director and head football coach Ralph Lymas resigned. Hearne went 25-31 in his six seasons with two playoff appearances.
2009
Alabama sophomore Kelsi Dunne became the first player to throw back-to-back no-hitters in NCAA postseason softball play. Dunne held Jacksonville State hitless for the second straight day in a 9-0 victory. The two no-hitters also tied the NCAA postseason record.
2007
Nebraska opened the Big 12 baseball tournament with a 5-3 victory over 11th-ranked Texas A&M. A&M’s Blake Stouffer went 3 for 5 and drove in his 71st run of the season, but he struck out with the bases loaded and the Aggies trailing by a run in the eighth inning.
2002
Beverly Rowan’s two-run homer carried the Bryan softball team to a 4-3 victory over District 16-5A rival Cy-Fair in a one-game regional playoff series. Cy-Fair beat Bryan twice by one run during the regular season, but Lady Viking pitcher Lisa Gorzycki (24-4) bested Cy-Fair’s Cara Gaskins (24-7) in the postseason rematch.
•
A&M Consolidated beat Lake Highlands 8-4 in the opener of their Class 5A regional semifinal baseball series. Consol senior Evan Brewer earned the win to improve to 9-5.
•
Los Angeles Dodgers’ slugger Shawn Green became the 14th player in major league history to homer four times in a game and set a single-game record with 19 total bases. He went 6-for-6, drove in seven runs and scored six times in a 16-3 win at Milwaukee.
•
A three-run, sixth-inning triple led Shiner to an 8-6 victory over top-ranked Bremond for the Class A Region IV softball championship.
•
Leon’s Kyle Futrell pitched a four-hitter in a 5-1 victory over DeKalb in a one-game Class 2A regional baseball semifinal.
1997
Stanford’s Chad Hutchinson threw a four-hitter as the sixth-ranked Cardinal eliminated 22nd-ranked Texas A&M with a 3-1 victory in the NCAA West Regional baseball tournament.
•
The Texas A&M women’s golf team shot 294 in the third round of the NCAA tournament for the best score in program history in the event. It also was the third-best score in school history and the best since 1982. Jamie Hullett shot 69, a school record in the NCAA tournament. Teammate Isabelle Rosenberg shot 70.
1992
Texas A&M advanced to the NCAA East Regional baseball tournament’s championship game by beating host Florida 6-5 and Georgia Tech 7-5.
A&M had a four-run rally in the eighth against Florida as Jay Estes and Travis Williams each hit two-run singles. Freshman Chris Clemons (7-1) allowed only one run in 5 2/3 innings of relief.
A&M’s James Nix (11-6) pitched 4 2/3 innings of relief against Georgia Tech. Mike Hickey hit a two-run homer, and Tim Holt added three hits.
1991
Paul Dougherty scored two goals and added two assists to help the San Diego Sockers win their fourth consecutive Major Indoor Soccer League championship with an 8-6 victory over the Cleveland Crunch.
1987
Texas A&M’s John Byington hit a three-run double to key a 4-1 victory over Oklahoma State in a winners’ bracket game at the NCAA Mideast Regional baseball tournament. A&M pitchers Sean Snedeker (8-2) and Scott Centala held the nation’s highest-scoring team to its season-low output.
•
The Texas A&M softball team stayed alive in the Women’s College World Series with a 4-0 victory over Nebraska. A&M freshman Julie Smith had four straight hits to set a WCWS record. A&M lost 1-0 earlier in the day to UCLA, which scored in the first inning.
1982
The Texas A&M softball team defeated Michigan 5-0 to reach the AIAW Women’s College World Series championship game. Josie Carter’s grand slam gave the top-seeded Aggies their fifth straight victory after losing their opener.
•
Texas A&M’s Jackie Sherrill became the nation’s third-highest paid college football coach when he signed a six-year contract worth $240,000 annually.
Alabama’s Paul “Bear” Bryant earns $450,000 in base salary and benefits, according to the Miami Herald. Oklahoma’s Barry Switzer is second at $270,000 annually. Rounding out the top 10 are Arkansas’ Lou Holtz at $226,000; Kentucky’s Jerry Claiborne, $152,500; Miami’s Howard Schnellenberger, $150,000; Colorado’s Chuck Fairbanks, $150,000; Michigan’s Bo Schembechler, $147,000; Nebraska’s Tom Osborne, $140,500; and Florida State’s Bobby Bowden, $140,000.
1935
The first night game in Major League Baseball history was postponed because of rain. The Cincinnati Reds were meant to host the Philadelphia Phillies at Crosley Field.
1922
Harry Greb beat Gene Tunney at Madison Square Garden in New York to win the American light heavyweight title.
Greb won a unanimous decision after 15 rounds. In the opening round, Greb fractured Tunney’s nose and opened a deep gash over Tunney’s left eye, but the fight continued. It was the only loss in Tunney’s professional career. He entered the bout with a 40-0-1 record and eventually retired with a 65-1-1 record six years later.
1876
Joe Borden of Boston pitched the first no-hitter in National League history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.