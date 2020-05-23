Here were some of the top stories in The Eagle on this date in history:
MAY 24
2012
Texas A&M lost to Missouri 5-3 in the second round of the Big 12 Conference baseball tournament, meaning the eighth-ranked Aggies (42-15) will need four straight victories in less than 48 hours to win a third straight title.
Bryan’s Casey Skalaban hit a walk-off RBI double to give the Viking baseball team a 2-1 victory over Round Rock McNeil in their Class 5A best-of-3 regional semifinal series.
Tomball’s Nick Banks pitched a four-hitter, striking out 11 as the Cougars defeated the A&M Consolidated baseball team 4-0 in the opener of their Class 5A regional semifinal series. Banks (7-1), a junior left-hander, has pledged to sign with Texas A&M.
Flatonia rolled to an 11-2 victory over the North Zulch softball team in the opener of their best-of-3 Class A regional final series at the Aggie Softball Complex. Flatonia’s Courtney Mica hit a grand slam, going 4 for 4. North Zulch’s Harleigh Wilcox hit two doubles, and Cori Drake also had two hits.
2009
Brazil’s Helio Castroneves became the ninth driver to win the Indianapolis 500 three times. Castroneves pulled away over the final laps to beat Dan Wheldon of England and Danica Patrick, who eclipsed her fourth-place finish as a rookie in 2005 by crossing the strip of bricks in third.
2007
Eleventh-ranked Texas A&M beat Texas 7-3 in Big 12 baseball tournament pool play. The Aggies (42-16) snapped an eight-game losing streak against the Longhorns (43-15). A&M left-hander Kirkland Rivers earned the win in only his second start in 22 appearances, and reliever Kyle Nicholson retired all seven batters he faced.
2002
Fourth-ranked Texas hit three home runs in a 9-4 victory over Texas A&M in a Big 12 baseball tournament elimination game. A&M (35-24), which lost two straight after opening the tournament with an upset of UT, is considered a long shot to make the NCAA tournament.
Bremond’s Dennis Borak atoned for missing a suicide squeeze sign by hitting a go-ahead, two-run homer in the top-ranked Tiger baseball team’s 7-4 victory over second-ranked West Sabine in a one-game Class A area playoff.
Brenham’s Candi Kloecker pitched a two-hitter as the Cubette softball team beat Dickinson 3-0 in a one-game Class 4A regional playoff.
1992
California scored nine runs in the eighth inning en route to a 11-4 victory over Texas A&M in the championship game of the NCAA East Regional baseball tournament.
The Aggies, who haven’t been to the College World Series since 1964, lost in the regional championship for the fourth time in six years. A&M’s Jeff Granger (7-4), who threw 150 pitches to beat Cal in the tournament opener, threw 142 pitches on two days rest but managed only one out in the eighth inning, while allowing six runs. A&M’s Billy Harlan had three hits and an RBI.
Al Unser Jr. won the closest finish at the Indianapolis 500, beating Scott Goodyear by
.043 seconds (barely half a car length). Lyn St. James, the second woman to race at Indy, finished 11th.
1990
The Edmonton Oilers won their fifth Stanley Cup in seven seasons by beating the Bruins 4-1 in Game 5. Goalie Bill Ranford, who limited Boston to eight goals in the series, won the Conn Smythe Trophy for most valuable player in the playoffs.
1989
Brenham’s James Nix allowed six hits as the Cub baseball team defeated West Orange-Stark in the opener of their best-of-3 Class 4A sub-regional series. An overflow crowd of 3,300 came hoping to see Brenham’s Jon Peters attempt to earn his 54th straight victory but settled for Nix winning his 29th straight, fourth best nationally at the high school level at the time.
1988
The fourth game of the Stanley Cup finals between the Edmonton Oilers and Boston Bruins was postponed with the score tied 3-3 and 3:23 left in the second period when a power failure hit the Boston Garden.
1987
The Texas A&M softball team swept a doubleheader from UCLA to win the Women’s College World Series. Shawn Andaya (36-6) threw a perfect game in a 1-0 victory in the opener and followed with a two-hitter. She pitched every inning in A&M’s six games in Omaha, Nebraska. A&M’s Julie Smith had three hits in the second game as the Aggies (50-14) added to their 1983 national title.
Oklahoma State beat Texas A&M 7-4 to force a second championship game in the NCAA Mideast Regional baseball tournament. OSU’s Pat Hope (11-2) got the best of A&M’s Gary Geiger (12-4) in a matchup of pitchers who had won their tournament openers with strong performances.
1986
The Montreal Canadiens won their 23rd Stanley Cup, beating the Calgary Flames 4-3 in five games.
1981
The Indianapolis 500 ended in controversy when Mario Andretti, who finished second to Bobby Unser, was declared the winner because Unser broke a rule during a slowdown period near the end of the race. The decision is later reversed, giving Unser credit for the victory, but he is fined $40,000.
1967
The AFL granted a franchise to the Cincinnati Bengals.
1957
Stephen F. Austin High School defeated LaVega 7-2 to win their Class 3A bi-district baseball series. SFA junior Jack Stockton pitched six shutout innings after allowing two unearned runs in the first inning. Center fielder Butch Sheffield had two hits. Roy Carpenter had a hit and drove in four runs for SFA, which won two games after losing the series’ opener.
1936
Tony Lazzeri of the New York Yankees drove in 11 runs with a triple and three home runs — two of them grand slams — in a 25-2 rout of the Philadelphia A’s.
1935
In Major League Baseball’s first night game, the Cincinnati Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 before 25,000 fans at Crosley Field in Cincinnati.
