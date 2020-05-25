Here were some of the top stories in The Eagle on this date in history.
MAY 26
2017
Texas A&M senior Fred Kerley won the 400-meter dash in a collegiate record 43.70 seconds at the NCAA West Preliminary.
•
Tenth-ranked Tennessee rolled to an 8-1 victory over 12th-ranked Texas A&M in the opener of their NCAA softball tournament super regionals. A&M walked seven batters, had two errors and a passed ball.
2012
A&M Consolidated’s Seth Holbert pitched five shutout innings of relief to lead the Tigers to a 5-2 victory over Tomball to win their Class 5A best-of-3 regional semifinal series. Consol (26-11) advanced to the regional finals for the first time since 2002. Riley Ferrell hit a two-run homer for the Tigers. Tomball (24-9), reaching the regional semifinal round for the first time, stranded 15 runners, nine of them in scoring position. Colby Turton had a pair of doubles for Consol.
•
Bryan’s Colin Fry drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning, then threw out a runner at the plate in the bottom of the inning in the Vikings’ 3-2 walk-off victory over Round Rock McNeil to win their Class 5A best-of-3 regional semifinal series. Bryan catcher Jacob Huckabay, who made the game-ending tag, had three hits. Chandler Russell and Fry each added two.
2008
Syracuse won its 10th NCAA men’s lacrosse championship, beating defending champion Johns Hopkins 13-10 behind three goals from Dan Hardy. The crowd of 48,970 at Foxborough, Mass., is the largest to see an NCAA championship outdoors in any sport — the FBS championship game (both BCS and College Football Playoff) isn’t an NCAA event.
2007
Texas A&M defeated Florida 2-0 to win their NCAA super regionals and end the Aggies’ 19-year hiatus from the Women’s College World Series. The Aggies (46-12) squandered a 2-0 lead in the day’s first game as the Gators forced a rubber game with a 3-2 win on Lauren Roussell’s mammoth seven-inning walk-off home run. A&M’s Amanda Scarborough (26-8) bounced back from giving up the homer to pitch a five-hitter, striking out seven. Megan Gibson had three of A&M’s eight hits.
•
Defending Class 5A softball champ Garland earned a return trip to the state tournament with a 1-0 victory over Bryan on Rose Stubbs’ RBI single in the 13th inning.
•
Texas A&M advanced to the Big 12 baseball tournament’s championship with a 7-2 victory over Kansas State coupled with Texas’ 5-4 victory over Nebraska. A&M and UT both were 2-1 in pool play, but the Aggies advanced to their first Big 12 title game since 2001 via its victory over the Longhorns.
1992
A pair of Texas League umpires made the public address announcer at El Paso’s Cohen Field stop playing music after he played circus music when El Paso Diablos manager Bando was being ejected after arguing with home plate umpire George Ulrich. Third base umpire Tim Vessey pointed and gestured for public address announcer Derrick Gubbs to stop playing the music. Grubbs was the voice of Olsen Field before leaving in 1990 after 13 seasons. Jackson manager Rick Sweet had complained to the umpires earlier in the game about music playing while his batters were in the batter’s box.
•
Bremond defeated Fayetteville 6-4 in Class A baseball area playoff action. Kerry Doan (12-0) pitched a five-hitter for the Tigers (17-4).
2005
Americans Andy Roddick, James Blake and Vince Spadea failed to make it through the opening week at the French Open. For the second year in a row — and the second time at a Grand Slam event in more than 30 years — no American man made it out of the second round.
1994
Haiti’s Ronald Agenor won the longest match since the French Open adopted the tiebreaker. Agenor took the 71st and final game of a second-round match with David Prinosil of Germany. His five-hour, 6-7 (4-7), 6-7 (2-7), 6-3, 6-4, 14-12 victory involved the most games in a French Open match since 1973.
1991
Rick Mears passed Michael Andretti with 12 laps to go and won his fourth Indianapolis 500 by 3.1 seconds. Mears joined A.J. Foyt and Al Unser as the only four-time winners.
1989
Top-ranked Texas A&M rolled to a 25-4 victory over BYU at the NCAA Central Regional baseball tournament, advancing to the winners’ bracket final. A&M’s Chuck Knoblauch, Travis Williams, Andy Duke, Jim Neumann and Trey Witte all had three hits. Mike Easley drove in five runs while Knoblauch and Neumann each drove in four. Knoblauch, John Byington and Neumann hit homers.
•
Brenham’s Jon Peters, a night after his only loss as a high school pitcher, hit a home run in helping the Cubs edge West Orange-Stark 5-4 and win the Class 4A baseball sub-regional series.
1988
The Edmonton Oilers, with MVP Wayne Gretzky led the way, beating the Boston Bruins 6-3 to complete a four-game sweep and win their fourth Stanley Cup in five years.
1987
Boston’s Larry Bird stole an inbounds pass from Detroit’s Isiah Thomas and fed over his shoulder to a cutting Dennis Johnson for the winning basket as the Celtics pulled out an improbable 108-107 win over Detroit in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
1985
Danny Sullivan missed almost certain disaster and held off Mario Andretti and the rest of the fastest field to win the Indianapolis 500. On the 119th lap, Sullivan spun his racer 360 degrees, narrowly avoiding both the wall and Andretti.
1959
Harvey Haddix of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitched 12 perfect innings before losing to the Milwaukee Braves, 1-0 in the 13th on an error, a sacrifice and Joe Adcock’s double.
1925
In Detroit’s 8-1 win over the Chicago White Sox, Ty Cobb became the first to collect 1,000 career extra-base hits. He finished his career with 1,139.
