MAY 28
2017
Trinity Harrington (14-2) pitched a six-hitter to lead 12th-ranked Texas A&M to a 5-3 victory over 10th-ranked Tennessee to win the super regionals and advance to the Women’s College World Series for the first time since 2008. Riley Sartain hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the fourth.
2016
Klay Thompson made a playoff-record 11 3-pointers and scored 41 points, and the defending champion Golden State Warriors forced a seventh game in the Western Conference finals with a 108-101 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
2011
Novak Djokovic extended his perfect start to the season at the French Open, beating Juan Martin del Potro 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 for his 40th straight victory this year. Djokovic’s 40-0 start to 2011 is the second-best opening streak in the Open era, which started in 1968.
2006
Barry Bonds hit his 715th home run during the San Francisco Giants’ 6-3 loss to the Colorado Rockies to slip past Babe Ruth and pull in right behind Hank Aaron, whose long-standing record of 755.
•
Sam Hornish Jr. overcame a disastrous mistake in the pits and a pair of Andrettis — Marco and father Michael — to win the second-closest Indianapolis 500 ever, by .0635 seconds.
1999
Junior Chance Caple (8-4) struck out a career-high 14 and allowed one hit in second-ranked Texas A&M’s 6-0 victory over Monmouth to open the NCAA Baseball Regional at College Station. Shawn Schumacher had two hits and drove in three runs and Sean Heaney added a solo home run.
1995
Jacques Villeneuve overcame one penalty and won by another in the Indianapolis 500. Villeneuve drove to victory after fellow Canadian Scott Goodyear was penalized for passing the pace car on the final restart.
1989
LSU beat top-ranked Texas A&M 13-5 and 5-4 in 11 innings to win the NCAA Central Regional baseball title. A&M (58-7) lost in the regional championship for the third straight year. A&M had not lost back-to-back games all season and had been 41-2 at home. The 11th-ranked Tigers rode the pitching of Ben McDonald and Curtis Leskanic to victory. McDonald (14-2) went seven innings in the opener, giving up 10 hits, but LSU scored in all but two innings. A&M’s Scott Centala pitched 5 1/3 innings of solid relief in the nightcap until pinch-hitter Pat Garrity’s go-ahead RBI double in the 11th.
A&M didn’t score a run against LSU’s bullpen, managing only four hits off Paul Byrd, Leskanic (14-2) and McDonald in 8 2/3 innings.
1987
Texas A&M junior Kim Labuschagne, the women’s tennis program’s first All-American, announced she’s forgoing her last season to join the women’s professional circuit.
1983
Texas A&M beat Louisiana Tech 2-0 and top-seeded Cal State Fullerton 1-0 to remain alive in the Women’s College World Series. A&M’s Lori Stoll pitched a three-hitter, striking out nine to hand Cal State Fullerton its first WCWS loss. A&M had only three hits, but Iva Jackson’s single scored Cindy Cooper who reached on an error in the fourth inning. Shan McDonald pitched a three-hitter against Tech with Stoll earning a save. Pattie Holthaus had a two-run triple.
1982
Texas A&M’s Danny Briggs finished the third round of the NCAA men’s golf tournament with a bogey and triple bogey. He skied to a 74 for a 212 total and sixth place, two shots back of the tri-leaders. A&M is in third place at 863, 14 shots back of Houston.
1978
Al Unser won his third Indianapolis 500, the fifth driver to do so, edging Tom Sneva by 8.19 seconds.
1957
Stephen F. Austin High School’s Joe Brooks Thompson threw a no-hitter to lead the Broncos to an 8-0 victory over Bay City in the opener of their Class 3A Regional best-of-3 baseball series.
The curveball specialist struck out six, walked two and hit a batter. Shortstop Joe Burt led the 15-hit attack with four. Second baseman Roy Carpenter, catcher Anastacio Herrera, center fielder Butch Sheffield, right fielder Bully Batten and Thompson each had two hits. Sheffield and Batten each drove in two runs.
•
A&M Consolidated’s Alton Arnold pitched a no-hitter to lead the Tigers to a 1-0 victory over Liberty to win the Class 2A best-of-3 series. Liberty had forced the third game with a 3-0 victory over the Tigers in the day’s first game at Tiger Field. Arnold (8-3) struck out 12 and walked none in the five-inning clinching game. Three Liberty batters reached via errors. Liberty’s Bubba Davis pitched both games, allowing only four hits, three by John Martinez. Davis struck out 15, including 11 in the opener. Consol (13-6) scored its lone run in the third. Martinez singled and took second on a walk. He stole his fourth base of the day on a double steal, coming home on a throwing error by the catcher.
1956
Dale Long of the Pittsburgh Pirates hit a home run in his eighth consecutive game for a major league record. Long connected off Brooklyn’s Carl Erskine at Forbes Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.