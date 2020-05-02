Here were some of the top stories in The Eagle on this date in history:
MAY 3
2011
The Brazosport Christian baseball team scored its last eight runs without the aid of a hit in grabbing a 13-12 victory over Brazos Christian in their TAPPS first-round playoff game.
•
A&M Consolidated sophomore Henry Taylor ran a career-best 21.35 seconds in the 200 meters to finish second at the Class 5A Region II track and field meet to qualify for state.
•
Chicago’s Derrick Rose became the NBA’s youngest MVP. The 22-year-old Rose got 113 first-place votes from a panel of 120 media voters. He averaged 25 points and 7.7 assists a game while leading Chicago to the league’s best record at 62-20.
•
Francisco Liriano pitched the major league’s first no-hitter of the season, throwing his first career complete game in the Minnesota Twins’ 1-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox.
2008
Big Brown, ridden by Kent Desormeaux, defies history with his 4 3/4-length victory in the Kentucky Derby. Big Brown was the first horse since the filly Regret in 1915 to win the Derby after just three career starts and the second to win from post position No. 20. Filly Eight Belles finished second then broke both front ankles while galloping a quarter of a mile past the wire. She was euthanized on the track.
2007
The Golden State Warriors became the first No. 8 seed to capture a best-of-7 NBA playoff series with a 111-86 victory over the NBA-best Dallas Mavericks in Game 6. The Warriors are only the third eighth seed to win a first-round series and the first since the opening round increased from a best-of-5 series to the current format. The Denver Nuggets (1994) and the New York Knicks (1999) are the other No. 8 teams to win a series.
2006
Bryan athletic director and head football coach Marvin Sedberry is leaving for Alief. He was 10-11 in two seasons with the Vikings with one playoff appearance.
2001
The Texas A&M men’s tennis team earned a program-best fourth seed for the NCAA tournament.
•
Bryan boys basketball coach Tim Martin, two months removed from leading the Vikings to the state tournament, is considering a job offer from Longview.
•
Dallas, with an 84-83 win over Utah, became the sixth team in NBA history to win a best-of-5 series after trailing 0-2. The Mavericks rallied from double-digit deficits in all three wins, including 17 points in Game 5.
1997
Silver Charm, ridden by Gary Stevens, won the 123rd Kentucky Derby, withstanding Captain Bodgit in a furious stretch drive. In losing by a head, Captain Bodgit became the 18th consecutive favorite to fail to win the Derby.
1996
Seniors Andy Howard and Rich diZerega lead the Bryan boys gymnastics team to the state title.
•
Identical twins Denise and Monica Briggs pitched the Bryan softball team to a 1-0 victory over Irving in the Class 5A Region II softball semifinals at the Lady Aggie Softball Complex. The sisters combined on three-hitter. Denise (14-2) struck out nine and walked none in six innings. Monica earned the save.
1986
Bryan’s J.T. McManus took second in the 800 meters in a career-best 1 minute, 53.72 seconds in the Class 5A Region I meet to qualify for state. Bryan’s Alvin Dunn also placed second in the 200 (22.06).
•
A&M Consolidated sophomore Rodney Wellmann won the 3,200 meters in 9:46.7 at the Class 4A Region III meet to qualify for state. Lady Tiger Jeanette Reed won the 3,200 (11:41.64) and the 1,600 (5:22.11). Susan Tatum took second in the 3,200 (11:48.72) to also qualify for state.
•
Bryan’s Greg Dyer and Ricky Fleischer finished second in boys doubles at the Class 5A Region I tennis tournament to qualify for state. Amarillo Tascosa’s Alex O’Brien and Steffen Dye defeated the Vikings in the title match 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.
•
A&M Consolidated’s Julie McNamara and Carol Safe defeated Port Lavaca Cahoun’s Rosemarie and Kathy Persilver 6-4, 6-3 to win the Class 4A Region II girls doubles tennis title, advancing to state.
•
The 54-year-old Bill Shoemaker won his fourth Kentucky Derby, riding long shot Ferdinand to a sensational last-to-first dash for a 2 1/2-length win over Bold Arrangement.
1969
Jockey Bill Hartack road Majestic Prince to his fifth Kentucky Derby victory, tying Eddie Arcaro’s record. Majestic Prince overtook Arts and Pleasure at the mile pole and held on by a neck.
1952
CBS became the first network to televise the Kentucky Derby as Hill Gail won by two lengths over Sub Fleet. Jockey Eddie Arcaro won a record fifth Derby and Ben A. Jones set the record for most Derby wins by a trainer at six.
1902
Alan-a-Dale, ridden by Jimmy Winkfield, won the Kentucky Derby by a nose over Inventor, giving Winkfield his second straight Derby victory. Winkfield is the last black American to win the Kentucky Derby.
